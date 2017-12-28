Home / Top News / U.S. News

Texas woman allegedly damages Warhol paintings on first date

By Danielle Haynes  |  Dec. 28, 2017 at 5:48 PM
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Police in Houston arrested a woman who they said damaged two Andy Warhol paintings at the home of a man with whom she was on a first date.

Lindy Lou Layman, 29, faces a charge of felony criminal mischief for allegedly tearing down the two paintings -- each worth $500,000 -- and throwing two sculptures worth $20,000 each. She's also accused of pouring liquid on the paintings.

Prominent Houston attorney Anthony Buzbee said he was on a date with Layman and she became too intoxicated to drive, so he called her an Uber when they returned to his home. He said she refused to leave his home, at one point hiding in his house, and then became aggressive.

The damage to the artworks was estimated to be about $300,000.

Layman, a Dallas court reporter, was arrested and released on $30,000 bond.

Topics: Andy Warhol
