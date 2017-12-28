Home / Top News / U.S. News

SoftBank buys large stake in Uber

By Danielle Haynes  |  Dec. 28, 2017 at 6:33 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- SoftBank Group Corp. bought a major stake in Uber Technologies Inc. on Thursday in a 30 percent discount on the ride-hailing company's valuation, the companies announced.

The offer values Uber at $48 billion, down from the company's $68 billion valuation in June 2016. Additionally, SoftBank intends to invest about $1.25 billion in Uber at the higher valuation.

Uber investors and employees tendered shares worth about 20 percent of the company, sources told The Wall Street Journal.

"We look forward to working with the purchasers to close the overall transaction, which we expect to support our technology investments, fuel our growth, and strengthen our corporate governance," Uber said in a statement.

SoftBank said it planned to close the deal next month.

"We have tremendous confidence in Uber's leadership and employees and are excited to support Uber."

As part of the deal, Uber plans to add six directors, two of whom come from SoftBank, and expand voting rights for all investors.

Trending Stories
Satellite images show record Christmas snow over Great Lakes Satellite images show record Christmas snow over Great Lakes
Alabama certifies Doug Jones winner of Senate election Alabama certifies Doug Jones winner of Senate election
Inspector general: FDA doesn't recall tainted foods quickly enough Inspector general: FDA doesn't recall tainted foods quickly enough
1969 North Korea hijacking victim still alive, his son says 1969 North Korea hijacking victim still alive, his son says
South Korea's ex-president "unilaterally ordered" shutdown of inter-Korean complex South Korea's ex-president "unilaterally ordered" shutdown of inter-Korean complex