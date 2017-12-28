Home / Top News / U.S. News

Arrests made in attack on D.C. surveillance cameras days before inauguration

By Danielle Haynes  |  Dec. 28, 2017 at 5:05 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Two Romanian suspects conspired to illegally access Washington, D.C., police computers associated with security cameras throughout the city in the days leading up to President Donald Trump's inauguration, the Department of Justice said Thursday.

Mihai Alexandru Isvanca, 25, and Eveline Cismaru, 28, face charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit various forms of computer fraud. Authorities arrested the two Dec. 15 at an airport in Otopeni, Romania.

Investigators said Isvanca and Cismaru participated in a scheme to send ransomware emails to at least 179,000 email addresses associated with the Metropolitan Police Department. Authorities found the ransomware on MPD surveillance camera computers between Jan. 9 and Jan. 12.

"This case was of the highest priority due to its impact on the Secret Service's protective mission and its potential effect on the security plan for the 2017 Presidential Inauguration," a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C., said. "The investigation revealed no evidence that any person's physical security was threatened or harmed due to the distruption of the MPD surveillance cameras."

The release said Isvanca was in police custody in Romania, while Cismaru was released to house arrest.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Donald Trump
Trending Stories
Satellite images show record Christmas snow over Great Lakes Satellite images show record Christmas snow over Great Lakes
Alabama certifies Doug Jones winner of Senate election Alabama certifies Doug Jones winner of Senate election
Inspector general: FDA doesn't recall tainted foods quickly enough Inspector general: FDA doesn't recall tainted foods quickly enough
1969 North Korea hijacking victim still alive, his son says 1969 North Korea hijacking victim still alive, his son says
South Korea's ex-president "unilaterally ordered" shutdown of inter-Korean complex South Korea's ex-president "unilaterally ordered" shutdown of inter-Korean complex