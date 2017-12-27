South Carolina lottery cites programming error for false wins

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- South Carolina lottery officials said a programming error caused customers to falsely believe they'd won a $500 prize in one of its games on Christmas Day.

The South Carolina Education Lottery shared a statement Wednesday explaining the error caused Holiday Cash Add-A-Play tickets to repeat the same play symbol in all nine available play areas on tickets, which would result in a top prize of $500.

"No more than five identical play symbols should appear for a single play," the lottery said.

Officials said the error affected tickets purchased in the $1 terminal-generated instant game from 5:51 p.m. to 7:53 p.m. on Dec. 25, and the game was suspended as soon as the issue was identified.

Resident Nicole Coggins told WYFF she purchased multiple $500-winning tickets on Christmas Day at various gas stations, but an employee experienced an error upon trying to cash them.

"It told him 'transaction not allowed,' that the game was not valid," Coggins said.

News of the glitch reportedly caused a frenzy as people rushed to stores to purchase winning tickets.

Holiday Cash Add-A-Play sales and validations remain suspended and the South Carolina Education Lottery advised all players who purchased tickets during the affected time period to hold on to their tickets.

The lottery plans to make a further announcement later this week.