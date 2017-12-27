Georgia police launch manhunt for escaped inmate

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia were searching for an inmate they said used a metal pole to create a hole in a shower wall to escape Wednesday.

Christopher Nicholas Carroll escaped from Lamar County Jail in west-central Georgia about 50 miles south of Atlanta, the sheriff's office said. He then slipped through a hole in the fence around the facility and stole a county van, which authorities later recovered in South Carolina.

Lamar Sheriff Brad White said Carroll, who is from South Carolina, was not found at the site where the van was left.

"The South Carolina State Patrol has set up a perimeter and are attempting to locate him," White said.

Authorities expected to transfer Carroll to prison Thursday on three counts of obstruction of an officer and one count of theft by receiving stolen property.