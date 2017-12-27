Disneyland power outage shuts down park attractions

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A power outage at Disneyland shut down several attractions at the California theme park Wednesday.

The outage at the Anaheim park was reported at about 11 a.m. and affected about a dozen rides in the Fantasyland and Mickey's Toontown areas.

There were no reports of injuries, but visitors were escorted off some rides, the park's public relations department said.

Crews determined the outage stemmed from a transformer within the park. Authorities said no other outages were reported in the Anaheim area.

Power returned to the Toontown area at around midday, but it wasn't immediately clear when power would be restored to the rest of the park.

Park officials said Disneyland was only accepting guests for re-entry, but Disney's California Adventure Park was open to all guests.