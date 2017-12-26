Elon Musk working on electric-powered pickup truck to rival Ford F-150

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Elon Musk revealed on Tuesday that his Tesla, Inc. has plans in the works to build an electric-powered pickup truck that would rival the Ford F-150 in size.

During a question and answer session on Twitter, a user wrote to Musk: "Need an electric pickup truck please."

Musk responded by saying Tesla has plans to roll out a pickup truck as soon as the company unveils its Model Y, which has been slated for a 2018 date.

"I promise that we will make a pickup truck right after Model Y. Have had the core design/engineering elements in my mind for almost 5 years. Am dying to build it," Musk replied.

I promise that we will make a pickup truck right after Model Y. Have had the core design/engineering elements in my mind for almost 5 years. Am dying to build it. - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2017

When asked if the pickup truck would be similar in size to the F-150, Musk replied: "Similar total size. Maybe slightly bigger to account for a really game-changing (I think) feature I'd like to add."

Musk has had a pickup truck in the works since at least 2016.

In a blog post from July 20, 2016, Musk wrote about his plans to build more types of electric-powered vehicles.

"In addition to consumer vehicles, there are two other types of electric vehicle needed: heavy-duty trucks and high passenger-density urban transport," Musk wrote, adding that they were "in the early stages of development."

Last month, Tesla unveiled its plans for an electric-powered semi truck, which is already on pre-order in North America and Europe.