U.S. negotiates $285M reduction in U.N. budget

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The United Nations has adopted a $285 million reduction in a two-year operating budget, which U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said is a "big step in the right direction."

On Sunday night, Haley announced the United States negotiated a 5.3 percent reduction for fiscal 2018 and 2019.

"The inefficiency and overspending of the United Nations are well known," she said in a release. "We will no longer let the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of or remain unchecked.

This historic reduction in spending -- in addition to many other moves toward a more efficient and accountable U.N. -- is a big step in the right direction."

In October, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres a U.N. biennial budget at $5.396 billion.

"In taking the oath of office last December, I promised to work with the Member States to reform the UN thoroughly and continuously," Guterres told the General Assembly's Fifth Committee. "Reform is for the people we serve and, indeed, for everyone who serves under the UN flag or is part of the enterprise of building a better world for all."

He said the United Nations was looking to "remove duplication, reduce fragmentation and streamline procedure,"

"While we are pleased with the results of this year's budget negotiations, you can be sure we'll continue to look at ways to increase the UN's efficiency‎ while protecting our interests," Haley said.

Last Thursday, Haley threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that voted in favor of a U.N. resolution condemning President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"We will remember it when we are called upon once again to make the world's largest contribution to the United Nations," she said. "And we will remember when so many countries come calling on us, as they so often do, to pay even more and to use our influence for their benefit."

The United States pays 22 percent of the organization's annual budget.

The regular budget doesn't include the U.N.'s peacekeeping operations of $8.27 billion for the year ending June 30, 2016.