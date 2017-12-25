Newborn baby abandoned in Florida rest stop bathroom, police say

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- A newborn baby boy was abandoned in the women's restroom of a rest stop in Florida, law enforcement officials said Saturday.

Marion County Sheriff's Office Lt. Todd Spicher said the baby had been born about an hour before he was found by an out-of-town couple.

"It could have been horrible! It was cold, it was damp, it's on a cement floor-- there's no telling how long he could have made it. Thank god for those folks," Spicher told WESH-TV.

The baby was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition, the MCSO said in a statement on Facebook.

The baby's mother has not been located.

Florida has a "safe haven" law to prevent abandonment situations that could be dangerous.

"This law allows parents to leave their unharmed newborn babies, who are not more than one week old, with an employee at any hospital, emergency medical services station or with a fire fighter at any fire station in Florida," the MCSO said.