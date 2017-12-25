Man arrested after 2 pit bulls kill Kentucky woman, hurt husband

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man was arrested after his two pit bulls killed a woman and injured her husband in his neighborhood on Christmas Eve.

Johnny Dale Lankford, 42, was charged with harboring a vicious animal, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department. He already is in the Bell County Detention Center after being arrested Friday on charges of second-degree assault, domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment. He was being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

Around 10:20 a.m. Sunday, Lorraine Saylor, 66, was mauled by the two dogs as she was putting bird seed out in her yard at her Kentucky home in Arjay, about 200 miles southeast of Louisville and near the Tennessee border.

Her husband, Johnny Saylor, tried to assist his wife but also was attacked by the dogs.

His brother, who heard the commotion, distracted the dogs long enough to allow Johnny Saylor to rush inside and grab a .22 caliber pistol.

One dog was fatally shot as it lunged at him. And the other ran off and wasn't found until 2 p.m. Monday. The dog, which was wounded, had returned to the neighborhood and was put down by the Bell County Sheriff's Department and Bell County Animal Shelter.

Lorraine Saylor was pronounced scene and her husband was transported to Pineville Community Hospital with arm and head injuries.