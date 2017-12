Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Accessories retailer Claire's pulled several makeup products from its shelves after they tested positive for asbestos, a deadly carcinogen.

Kristiana Warner found asbestos in her daughter's glitter makeup, which was purchased at a Claire's location in Providence, R.I. Warner, who works law firm that specializes in asbestos litigation, told WPRI-TV that she was working on a separate case involving a similar matter and decided to test her 6-year-old's makeup as a precaution.

The lab results showed that the glitter makeup contained asbestos.

"I remember literally sinking to the ground just being like, 'Oh my gosh!'" Warner said.

Attorney John Deaton said they tested more makeup from Claire's and found asbestos in 17 items.

According to a report by the Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C., the items "tested positive at alarming rates."

"What we have here is a loose powder that has millions of fibers that can be released into the air," said SAI's director of research, Sean Fitzgerald, according to the Providence Journal. "If you inhale it, it stays in your lungs pretty much for the rest of your life."

After news reports of the tainted makeup, Claire's announced it removed those items from its shelves.

"We work closely with our vendors to ensure our products are tested and assessed in line with the relevant country regulations and guidelines," Claire's said in a statement posted to Twitter. "As a result of today's inquiry from WPRI-TV, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale, and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues. Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action."