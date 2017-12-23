Amazon acquires wireless security camera startup

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Ecommerce giant Amazon has acquired Blink, a startup company that makes wireless home-security cameras.

The announcement on the company's website said Blink will continue to operate under the Amazon umbrella. Customers who already own a Blink system will not see any change.

"Since launching in early 2016, we've been thrilled by your response to our ultra-affordable, truly wire-free video home security cameras and monitoring systems," the announcement read. "If you own one of our systems, nothing changes for now. We'll continue to operate under the Amazon umbrella selling and supporting the same great products you know and love."

Amazon said in an email statement that "customers love their home security cameras and monitoring systems. We're excited to welcome their team and invent together on behalf of customers."

Amazon had recently announced a delivery service where packages can be dropped off inside of homes, a service that requires security cameras.