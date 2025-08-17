Top News
Aug. 17, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Turkish earthquake kills thousands

On Aug. 17, 1999, an earthquake in a densely populated region of northwestern Turkey killed at least 17,000 people and injured about 40,000.

By UPI Staff
Share with X
On August 17, 1999, an earthquake in a densely populated region of northwestern Turkey killed at least 17,000 people and injured about 40,000. UPI File Photo
1 of 5 | On August 17, 1999, an earthquake in a densely populated region of northwestern Turkey killed at least 17,000 people and injured about 40,000. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1807, Robert Fulton began the first American steamboat trip between Albany, N.Y., and New York City.

In 1915, a hurricane struck Galveston, Texas, killing 275 people.

In 1946, George Orwell publishes Animal Farm.

In 1969, the Woodstock music festival ended after three days on a 600-acre farm in Bethel, N.Y.

In 1978, Ben Abruzzo, Maxie Anderson and Larry Newman completed the first crossing of the Atlantic Ocean by balloon, landing their helium-filled Double Eagle II near Paris.

In 1987, Rudolf Hess, Hitler's former deputy, was found strangled in Berlin's Spandau Prison. He was 93.

In 1996, the Reform Party nominated Texas businessman Ross Perot for president. He would go on to lose the 1996 general election with 18.9 percent of the popular vote and zero electoral votes. President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, won with 43 percent of the popular vote and 370 electoral votes. Republican George H.W. Bush lost his re-election bid with 37.4 percent of the popular vote and 168 electoral votes.

File Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI

In 1998, addressing the American people, U.S. President Bill Clinton said he had a relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky that was "not appropriate."

In 1999, an earthquake in a densely populated region of northwestern Turkey killed at least 17,000 people and injured about 40,000.

In 2017, a man drove a van into a group of pedestrians in Barcelona, Spain, killing 14 people and injuring another 130 people. The driver killed a 15th person in a carjacking while fleeing the scene. In a related attack hours later, a group of terrorists drove into more civilians, killing a 16th person. All told, eight attackers were also killed.

In 2019, an explosion at a Kabul, Afghanistan, wedding hall killed at least 63 people. The Islamic State claimed responsibility.

File Photo by Jawad Jalali/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025
On Aug. 17, 1999, an earthquake in a densely populated region of northwestern Turkey killed at least 17,000 people and injured about 40,000.
Hurricane Erin weakens to Category 4 strength; threatens Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Hurricane Erin weakens to Category 4 strength; threatens Puerto Rico
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Hurricane Erin has weakened slightly to a Category 4 storm while positioned northeast of Puerto Rico and is on course to brush along the U.S. East Coast.
West Virginia deploys National Guard to U.S. capital
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
West Virginia deploys National Guard to U.S. capital
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Trump administration won't take control of the Washington police force, but more military personnel are being deployed there to ensure safety for all.
Louisiana AG Murrill accuses Roblox site of endangering children
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Louisiana AG Murrill accuses Roblox site of endangering children
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill accused California-based Roblox of enabling online predators to endanger children in a state lawsuit filed on Thursday.
Zelensky to meet with Trump after U.S. stance shifts to end war
World News // 17 hours ago
Zelensky to meet with Trump after U.S. stance shifts to end war
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with President Donald Trump after the U.S. president and Russian President Vladimir Putin didn't reach a deal.
Gas valve failure cited in deadly explosion at U.S. Steel plant
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Gas valve failure cited in deadly explosion at U.S. Steel plant
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The deadly explosion at Clairton Coke Works near Pittsburgh occurred when a gas valve was flushed before planned maintenance, U.S. Steel said in preliminary findings.
State Department halts Gazan visitors' visas amid review
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
State Department halts Gazan visitors' visas amid review
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A review of medical-humanitarian visa processing temporarily has stopped the State Department from approving visitors' visas for Gazans as of Saturday.
European Commission intervenes as wildfires kill at least 7 in Spain
World News // 12 hours ago
European Commission intervenes as wildfires kill at least 7 in Spain
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The European Commission is deploying firefighting aircraft to Spain, where at least seven have died as 14 wildfires have flared amid a European heat wave.
New Orleans mayor indicted for fraud over police relationship
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
New Orleans mayor indicted for fraud over police relationship
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell is facing federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges after being indicted this week along with a former member of her security detail.
Air Canada ordered to resume operations during binding arbitration
World News // 13 hours ago
Air Canada ordered to resume operations during binding arbitration
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Hours after Air Canada flight attendants went on strike and the airline paused all flights, Canada's government intervened and ordered operations to resume.

Trending Stories

Hurricane Erin weakens to Category 4 strength; threatens Puerto Rico
Hurricane Erin weakens to Category 4 strength; threatens Puerto Rico
Air Canada ordered to resume operations during binding arbitration
Air Canada ordered to resume operations during binding arbitration
Hundreds of 'Fight the Trump Takeover' protests held nationwide
Hundreds of 'Fight the Trump Takeover' protests held nationwide
LAX launches biometric identification for travelers
LAX launches biometric identification for travelers
On This Day: U.S. ship opens Panama Canal
On This Day: U.S. ship opens Panama Canal

Follow Us