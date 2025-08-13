Trending
Aug. 13, 2025 / 3:00 AM / Updated Aug. 13, 2024 at 6:32 AM

On This Day: Israel, UAE agree to normalize relations

On Aug. 13, 2020, Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to full normalization of relations.

By UPI Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump (2nd-L), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L), United Arab Emirates' Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R) and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani stand together during the signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords, where the countries of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates recognize Israel, at the White House in Washington, D.C., on September 15, 2020. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
1 of 5 | U.S. President Donald Trump (2nd-L), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L), United Arab Emirates' Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R) and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani stand together during the signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords, where the countries of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates recognize Israel, at the White House in Washington, D.C., on September 15, 2020. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1889, William Gray patented the coin-operated telephone.

In 1918, women were allowed to join the U.S. Marines for the first time. Sgt. Opha May Johnson, a 40-year-old civil servant, was the first to enlist.

In 1961, East Germany closed the Brandenburg Gate and prepared to start building the Berlin Wall.

In 1980, U.S. President Jimmy Carter was nominated for a second term by the Democratic National Convention in New York. He lost in November to Ronald Reagan.

File Photo by Don Rypka/UPI

In 1990, singer/songwriter Curtis Mayfield was left paralyzed when he was hit by a wind-blown lighting rig on an outdoor stage in New York. He died in 1999.

In 1993, the multi-story Royal Plaza Hotel in eastern Thailand collapsed into a heap of rubble, leaving 137 people dead.

In 2008, Bill Gwatney, chairman of the Arkansas Democratic Party and a former legislator, was shot to death in his Little Rock office. After a 30-mile chase, a suspect was killed by police in an exchange of gunfire. A motive for Gwatney's killing was never determined.

In 2013, Israel released 26 Palestinian prisoners as part of a deal to resume peace talks.

File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

In 2014, Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Campos was among seven people killed in a plane crash southeast of Sao Paulo.

In 2016, Michael Phelps won his 23rd Olympic gold medal to finish his swimming career as the world's most decorated Olympian.

In 2019, media companies CBS and Viacom agreed to a merger, combining their entertainment assets in an all-stock merger. The new company was known as ViacomCBS.

In 2020, Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to full normalization of relations.

File Photo by Abir Sultan/UPI

Follow Us