Trending
Top News
Aug. 12, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Japan Air Lines flight crashes in deadliest air accident

On Aug. 12, 1985, in aviation's worst single-plane disaster, a Japan Air Lines Boeing 747 slammed into a mountain in central Japan, killing 520 people. Four passengers survived.

By UPI Staff
Share with X
Families of the deceased from the JAL Flight 123 crash on August 12,1985, pay their respects following a memorial service conducted at the Memorial Garden in Ueno Village, Japan, on August 12, 2006. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
1 of 6 | Families of the deceased from the JAL Flight 123 crash on August 12,1985, pay their respects following a memorial service conducted at the Memorial Garden in Ueno Village, Japan, on August 12, 2006. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1851, Isaac Singer was granted a patent for his sewing machine. He set up business in Boston with $40 in capital.

In 1898, a peace protocol was signed, ending the Spanish-American War. The United States acquired Puerto Rico, Guam and the Philippines, and annexed Hawaii.

In 1939, The Wizard of Oz, starring Judy Garland, had its world premiere in Oconomowoc, Wis.

In 1966, as the Beatles were beginning their last tour, John Lennon apologized for saying they were more popular than Jesus Christ.

In 1973, Jack Nicklaus won the PGA championship for his 14th major title, surpassing Bobby Jones' record of 13. Nicklaus won 18 majors in his career.

In 1981, IBM introduced the first personal computer.

In 1984, the 23rd Olympic Games ended in Los Angeles. It had a record attendance of 5.5 million people despite a Soviet-led boycott.

File Photo by Steve W Grayson/UPI

In 1985, in aviation's worst single-plane disaster, a Japan Air Lines Boeing 747 slammed into a mountain in central Japan, killing 520 people. Four passengers survived.

In 1992, President George H.W. Bush announced the completion of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico and Canada, creating the world's largest free trade bloc. President Bill Clinton signed the agreement into law on December 8, 1993.

In 2012, officials in Iran said the death toll from two earthquakes that struck the northwestern part of the country rose to 250, with at least 2,000 others injured.

File Photo by Maryam Rahmanian/UPI

In 2015, a series of powerful explosions rocked the Chinese port city of Tianjin, killing 173 people and injuring hundreds more.

In 2016, swimmer Katie Ledecky became the most decorated U.S. woman athlete at a single Olympics, winning four golds and one silver.

In 2017, a car plowed through a crowd of counterprotesters at a Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., killing Heather Heyer. The driver of the vehicle, James Fields Jr., was sentenced to life in prison plus 419 years after pleading guilty to federal hate crime charges.

In 2021, census data showed that the white population in the United States declined for the first time in history.

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025
Top News // 21 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025
On Aug. 12, 1985, in aviation's worst single-plane disaster, a Japan Air Lines Boeing 747 slammed into a mountain in central Japan, killing 520 people. Four passengers survived.
Small plane crashes into aircraft while landing at Montana airport
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Small plane crashes into aircraft while landing at Montana airport
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A small plane landing at a Montana airport crashed into a second aircraft on the runaway, according to officials who said only minor injuries.
RFK Jr. tours CDC headquarters following deadly shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
RFK Jr. tours CDC headquarters following deadly shooting
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has visited the CDC headquarters in Atlanta where a police officer was killed in a shooting that is believed to have targeted the national public health agency.
U.S. repatriates 14 Mexicans serving drug convictions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. repatriates 14 Mexicans serving drug convictions
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has transferred 14 Mexican nationals serving prison sentences in the United States on drug-related charges to their native country, according to both governments.
U.S. blacklists Pakistan-based separatist group
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. blacklists Pakistan-based separatist group
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday designated the Pakistan-based separatist group Balochistan Liberation Army and its Majeed Brigade suicide attack unit as foreign terrorist organizations.
Erin forecast to become first Atlantic hurricane this year
World News // 13 hours ago
Erin forecast to become first Atlantic hurricane this year
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Erin is moving quickly and forecast to become the first hurricane of the Atlantic season by the "later this week," the National Hurricane Center said Monday.
U.S. vets ask Florida governor to end death penalty for military vets
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. vets ask Florida governor to end death penalty for military vets
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- As Florida preps to execute veteran Kyle Bates and the state's fourth U.S. vet this year, more than 130 U.S. veterans in nearly every branch of service have requested for Gov. Ron DeSantis to end the stat
2 killed in U.S. Steel plant blast in Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
2 killed in U.S. Steel plant blast in Pennsylvania
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Two workers were killed and 10 were injured after an explosion Monday at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works plant in Pennsylvania, where the search and rescue has ended.
Trump nominates Bureau of Labor Statistics critic to head agency
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump nominates Bureau of Labor Statistics critic to head agency
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday nominated economist E.J. Antoni as commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, an agency he has criticized.
2 South Carolina women's bodies found in wooded area
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
2 South Carolina women's bodies found in wooded area
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Authorities are investigating the "suspicious" deaths of two women as homicides after their bodies were found in rural woods in South Carolina on Friday.

Trending Stories

Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
Trump expected to formally announce plan to take over Washington, D.C.
Trump expected to formally announce plan to take over Washington, D.C.
Erin forecast to become first Atlantic hurricane this year
Erin forecast to become first Atlantic hurricane this year
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatens indefinite special sessions
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatens indefinite special sessions
2 Chinese ships crash in the South China Sea, chasing Philippine boat
2 Chinese ships crash in the South China Sea, chasing Philippine boat

Follow Us