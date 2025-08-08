Trending
Aug. 8, 2025

On This Day: Nixon announces resignation on TV

On Aug. 8, 1974, facing expected impeachment over the Watergate scandal, Richard Nixon became the first U.S. president to resign.

By UPI Staff
President Richard Nixon resigns from the office of the president August 8, 1974, following his role in the Watergate scandal. Photo courtesy CBS
1 of 4 | President Richard Nixon resigns from the office of the president August 8, 1974, following his role in the Watergate scandal. Photo courtesy CBS | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1911, newsreels became a standard part of U.S. movie screenings when the French film company Pathe began releasing weekly black-and-white features to theaters.

In 1940, the German Luftwaffe began a series of daylight air raids on Britain.

In 1945, the Soviet Union declared war on Japan, two days after an atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima and several days before Tokyo surrendered.

In 1956, a fire in a Belgian coal mine trapped and killed 262 workers in the worst mining disaster in the country's history.

In 1968, Richard Nixon won the Republican nomination for president. He was elected in November, defeating Democrat Hubert Humphrey and independent George Wallace.

UPI File Photo

In 1974, facing expected impeachment over the Watergate scandal, Richard Nixon became the first U.S. president to resign. He left office the next day. Listen to UPI Radio's original report.

In 1988, military conservatives overthrew the government of Gen. Efrain Rios Montt in a coup, promising staunch anti-communism.

In 1988, the first night game at Chicago's Wrigley Field was played. The park was the last major league stadium to add lights for night baseball.

In 1990, Iraqi President Saddam Hussein annexed Kuwait.

File Photo by Ali Kaligh/UPI

In 2003, U.S. leaders of the Episcopal Church approved a landmark local-option resolution on the issue of same-sex marriages, leaving it to local dioceses whether to bless unions of gay and lesbian couples. Church leaders earlier in the week approved their first openly gay bishop.

In 2010, U.N. officials estimated 1,600 people had been killed in monsoon-triggered flooding in Pakistan, and authorities said China's deadliest mudslides had claimed more than 1,100 lives. Hundreds of people were missing in the two disasters. In addition to flooding deaths, inclement weather factored into a deadly Airblue crash near Islamabad.

In 2018, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced plans to add a Popular Film category for the Oscars. The academy scrapped the plans less than a month later after backlash.

In 2021, the U.S. women's basketball team won its record-extending seventh straight gold medal at the Olympics, giving veterans Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi their record fifth gold medal. The Tokyo Summer Games concluded that night with closing ceremonies.

In 2022, the FBI raided former President Donald Trump's Palm Beach, Fla., home and resort, Mar-a-Lago, looking for evidence of potential mishandling of classified documents.

In 2023, President Joe Biden signed a proclamation establishing a new monument in Arizona to protect nearly 1 million acres of public land that some Native American tribes consider sacred grounds. The new designation was named Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kkveni -- Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument.

