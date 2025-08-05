Trending
Top News
Aug. 5, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Nelson Mandela begins 27-year-long imprisonment

On Aug. 5, 1962, police arrested South African anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela on charges he incited worker strikes and left the country without permission.

By UPI Staff
Share with X
Nelson Mandela raises his fist to the crowd at the Washington Convention Center during his introduction June 26, 1990. The South African anti-apartheid activist was arrested on August 5, 1962, spending 27 years imprisoned. File Photo by Martin Jeong/UPI
1 of 7 | Nelson Mandela raises his fist to the crowd at the Washington Convention Center during his introduction June 26, 1990. The South African anti-apartheid activist was arrested on August 5, 1962, spending 27 years imprisoned. File Photo by Martin Jeong/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1861, U.S. President Abraham Lincoln approved the first federal income tax. A wartime measure, it was rescinded in 1872.

In 1944, Polish underground forces freed hundreds of Jewish prisoners from the Gęsiowka Nazi work camp in an attempt to retake Warsaw from the Germans, a battle known as the Warsaw Uprising.

In 1949, an estimated 6,000 people were killed and about 20,000 injured in an earthquake that destroyed dozens of towns in Ecuador.

In 1957, Dick Clark's American Bandstand began airing nationally. Clark, who hosted the show for decades, as well as New Year's Rockin' Eve, died April 2012.

In 1962, police arrested South African anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela on charges he incited worker strikes and left the country without permission. The future president was released from prison 27 years later and won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end apartheid.

In 1962, Marilyn Monroe died of an overdose of barbiturates. She was 35.

UPI File Photo

In 1974, U.S. President Richard Nixon admitted ordering the Watergate investigation halted six days after the break-in. Nixon said he expected to be impeached.

In 1981, by executive order, U.S. President Ronald Reagan fired 11,359 air-traffic controllers on strike over failed negotiations to raise their pay and shorten their workweek.

In 1991, Iraq said it misled U.N. inspectors about secret biological weapons and also admitted extracting plutonium from fuel at a nuclear plant.

In 2003, U.S. Episcopal officials approved election of the church's first openly gay bishop, V. Gene Robinson of New Hampshire.

In 2007, U.S. President George W. Bush signed into law a bill to allow government eavesdropping of telephone conversations and email of U.S. citizens without a warrant if there's "reasonable belief" that one party isn't in the United States.

In 2010, the U.S. Senate cleared the way for Solicitor General Elena Kagan to become the newest member of the Supreme Court when it voted 63-37 to confirm her nomination by President Barack Obama. She was sworn in two days later to succeed the retiring John Stevens.

File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

In 2012, a gunman police described as a white supremacist shot six people to death, injured four others, then killed himself at a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wis. The victims were one woman and five men, and ranged in age from 39 to 84. Police treated the shooting as a domestic terrorism incident.

In 2016, the Summer Olympics opening ceremony kicked off in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In 2019, the Indian government announced plans to strip autonomy from the predominantly Muslim Kashmir region.

In 2024, Bangladesh's embattled prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, resigned and fled the country after protesters stormed her official residence in Dhaka amid a growing revolt that began over quotas for government jobs. Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was named head of the interim government in her stead.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

North Korea does not respond to Seoul's repatriation plan by deadline
World News // 9 minutes ago
North Korea does not respond to Seoul's repatriation plan by deadline
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Pyongyang did not respond to Seoul's plan to repatriate the remains of a North Korean national discovered on the southern side of the inter-Korean border.
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025
On Aug. 5, 1962, police arrested South African anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela on charges he incited worker strikes and left the country without permission.
Nearly 2,000 responders fighting southern California wildfire
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nearly 2,000 responders fighting southern California wildfire
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A wildfire that ignited Friday in Southern California has exploded to tens of thousands of acres as nearly 2,000 firefighters work to get the blaze under control.
Police arrest man accused of shooting LA car ramming suspect
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police arrest man accused of shooting LA car ramming suspect
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Los Angeles have arrested a man accused of shooting the driver charged with ramming his vehicle into a crowd outside a Hollywood nightclub last month, injuring dozens of people.
Male model arrested in NYC after husband found stabbed to death
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Male model arrested in NYC after husband found stabbed to death
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A male model was arrested over the weekend in New York City after his estranged husband was found stabbed to death and slumped over the toilet in his bathroom.
Brazil's high court orders Bolsonaro's house arrest, angering Trump admin.
World News // 3 hours ago
Brazil's high court orders Bolsonaro's house arrest, angering Trump admin.
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Brazil's Supreme Court has ordered the house arrest of former President Jair Bolsonaro, prompting swift condemnation from the Trump administration.
U.S. couple detained with 72 pounds of marijuana hashish in baggage
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. couple detained with 72 pounds of marijuana hashish in baggage
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Two U.S. travelers were detained for drug smuggling last month after they were caught carrying 72 pounds of hashish, Customs and Border Protection said Monday.
Texas Gov. Abbott orders arrest of Democrats who fled over redistricting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas Gov. Abbott orders arrest of Democrats who fled over redistricting
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the arrest Monday of House Democrats after they fled the state to prevent a quorum and a vote on proposed redistricting maps.
New Zealand woman arrested after toddler found in suitcase on bus
World News // 23 hours ago
New Zealand woman arrested after toddler found in suitcase on bus
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Zealand have arrested a 27-year-old woman after a 2-year-old girl was found stuffed into a suitcase on a bus.
Ex-NFLer convicted of running dog fighting breeding operation
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ex-NFLer convicted of running dog fighting breeding operation
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Oklahoma on Monday convicted a former NFL player on a half dozen animal abuse charges for breeding and selling fighting dogs.

Trending Stories

South Korea begins removing anti-Pyongyang propaganda speakers in DMZ
South Korea begins removing anti-Pyongyang propaganda speakers in DMZ
Long dormant Russian volcano erupts, spews ash 4 miles high
Long dormant Russian volcano erupts, spews ash 4 miles high
North Korea rejects Seoul's efforts at reconciliation
North Korea rejects Seoul's efforts at reconciliation
New Zealand woman arrested after toddler found in suitcase on bus
New Zealand woman arrested after toddler found in suitcase on bus
On This Day: Beirut blasts kill hundreds
On This Day: Beirut blasts kill hundreds

Follow Us