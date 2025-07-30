Ex-WWE head Vince McMahon charged with reckless driving after crash

July 30 (UPI) -- Connecticut police charged former WWE CEO Vince McMahon for reckless driving and following too closely after a multicar collision on July 24 in Westport, Conn.

McMahon, 78, driving 2024 Bentley Continental GT Speed, allegedly crashed into a BMW 430. Both cars crashed into a wooden guardrail, which sent debris into a median. A 2020 Ford Fusion, driven by a 27-year-old man in the opposite direction, crashed into the debris.

There were no injuries.

Police released McMahon on $500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Aug. 26.

The driver of the BMW posted her account on Facebook.

Barbara Doran, 72, is the founder and CEO of BD8 Capital Partners. She claimed that McMahon hit her after speeding "in and out of cars."

"Lucky to have survived a horrific car crash on the way up to catch the ferry to Martha's Vineyard last Thursday morning. Both cars totaled. Vince McMahon @Mr. McMahon /#VinceMcMahon, former chair of WWE, hit me going 80-90mph as I drove in the right lane of the narrow Merritt Highway (built in the 1930s). I and the dog are mostly fine, but was lucky to have kept control of the car, more or less, as I shot off the road after being catapulted over 100 yards.

"An unmarked state trooper had been following him as he sped in and out of cars down the highway and had just turned his lights on to pull Mcmahon over, but he was not in time. Both front wheels of McMahon's Bentley were sheared off, and his airbags deployed, probably saving him from significant injury.

"The trooper told me afterwards that McMahon saw me last minute and swerved, smashing into my left rear, but that if he had hit me full on, there might've been a very different ending for me."

McMahon rose to fame as the owner of WWE. He bought the entity from his father in 1982, and often put himself into the dramatics of wrestling.

He stepped down as CEO of WWE in 2022 during an investigation into sexual assault, trafficking and abuse allegations and resigned as executive chair of TKO Group Holdings, the WWE's parent company, in 2023, after a lawsuit was filed by a former employee.

In January, he agreed to pay $1.7 million in fines and restitution for violating U.S. securities laws.

His wife, Linda McMahon, is the U.S. Secretary of Education.