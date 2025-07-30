Trending
Top News
July 30, 2025 / 3:11 PM

Ex-WWE head Vince McMahon charged with reckless driving after crash

Three-car collision in Connecticut reportedly totals McMahon's Bentley and a BMW.

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X
Vince McMahon, then chair of World Wrestling Entertainment, appears at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2008. McMahon faces charges of reckless driving in a three-car crash in Connecticut. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Vince McMahon, then chair of World Wrestling Entertainment, appears at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2008. McMahon faces charges of reckless driving in a three-car crash in Connecticut. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Connecticut police charged former WWE CEO Vince McMahon for reckless driving and following too closely after a multicar collision on July 24 in Westport, Conn.

McMahon, 78, driving 2024 Bentley Continental GT Speed, allegedly crashed into a BMW 430. Both cars crashed into a wooden guardrail, which sent debris into a median. A 2020 Ford Fusion, driven by a 27-year-old man in the opposite direction, crashed into the debris.

There were no injuries.

Police released McMahon on $500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Aug. 26.

The driver of the BMW posted her account on Facebook.

Barbara Doran, 72, is the founder and CEO of BD8 Capital Partners. She claimed that McMahon hit her after speeding "in and out of cars."

"Lucky to have survived a horrific car crash on the way up to catch the ferry to Martha's Vineyard last Thursday morning. Both cars totaled. Vince McMahon @Mr. McMahon /#VinceMcMahon, former chair of WWE, hit me going 80-90mph as I drove in the right lane of the narrow Merritt Highway (built in the 1930s). I and the dog are mostly fine, but was lucky to have kept control of the car, more or less, as I shot off the road after being catapulted over 100 yards.

"An unmarked state trooper had been following him as he sped in and out of cars down the highway and had just turned his lights on to pull Mcmahon over, but he was not in time. Both front wheels of McMahon's Bentley were sheared off, and his airbags deployed, probably saving him from significant injury.

"The trooper told me afterwards that McMahon saw me last minute and swerved, smashing into my left rear, but that if he had hit me full on, there might've been a very different ending for me."

McMahon rose to fame as the owner of WWE. He bought the entity from his father in 1982, and often put himself into the dramatics of wrestling.

He stepped down as CEO of WWE in 2022 during an investigation into sexual assault, trafficking and abuse allegations and resigned as executive chair of TKO Group Holdings, the WWE's parent company, in 2023, after a lawsuit was filed by a former employee.

In January, he agreed to pay $1.7 million in fines and restitution for violating U.S. securities laws.

His wife, Linda McMahon, is the U.S. Secretary of Education.

Latest Headlines

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas faces charges in alleged gambling ring
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas faces charges in alleged gambling ring
July 30 (UPI) -- Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas is facing federal charges of running an illegal gambling business out of his Encino, Calif., mansion. Five others were indicted.
DOT approves $6B in contracts for upkeep on reserve fleet of ships
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
DOT approves $6B in contracts for upkeep on reserve fleet of ships
July 30 (UPI) -- The U.S Department of Transportation on Wednesday signed off on its multibillion dollar effort to update and bolster America's reserve fleet of ships ready to quickly aid U.S. military operations at a moments notice.
Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady despite Trump pressure
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady despite Trump pressure
July 30 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve will release its interest rates decision Wednesday, but it's unlikely to cut rates. Trump has lobbied against Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Chile's fiscal deficit grows, expected to impact new government
World News // 1 hour ago
Chile's fiscal deficit grows, expected to impact new government
July 30 (UPI) -- Chile's projected fiscal deficit for 2025 has risen from to 1.8% from 1.6% of gross domestic product, according to recent statements by the economic team in President Gabriel Boric's administration.
Mark Zuckerberg announces plans for 'personal superintelligence'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mark Zuckerberg announces plans for 'personal superintelligence'
July 30 (UPI) -- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg published a plan for "personal superintelligence" in AI ahead of the Meta second quarter earnings report to come later Wednesday.
Mountain rescue attempt ends as ex-Olympian declared dead
World News // 2 hours ago
Mountain rescue attempt ends as ex-Olympian declared dead
July 30 (UPI) -- A rescue attempt has ended for Germany's two-time Olympic gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier following a rockfall on Monday while she was climbing Laila Peak in Pakistan.
TikTok rolls out crowd-based 'Footnotes' fact checker in U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
TikTok rolls out crowd-based 'Footnotes' fact checker in U.S.
July 30 (UPI) -- TikTok on Wednesday announced a series of new safety, family and content features in addition to a community fact-checking tool similar to what's found on X and Facebook.
Ex-South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in solitary confinement
World News // 2 hours ago
Ex-South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in solitary confinement
SEOUL, July 30 (UPI) -- Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is being held in solitary confinement under conditions that have prompted concern from his legal adviser.
2 children reportedly among 3 killed in Nebraska plant explosion
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
2 children reportedly among 3 killed in Nebraska plant explosion
July 30 (UPI) -- Authorities in Nebraska said three people are confirmed dead following an explosion at a fuel pellets plant in Fremont. The dead were a father and two girls.
Rescission of public broadcast funding threatens rural areas
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rescission of public broadcast funding threatens rural areas
July 30 (UPI) -- The congressional rescissions bill cutting more than $1 billion in funding to public broadcasting has rural communities at risk of losing primary news sources.

Trending Stories

Index: 3 Latin American nations offer nicer lifestyles for U.S. retirees
Index: 3 Latin American nations offer nicer lifestyles for U.S. retirees
International team attempting mountain rescue of former Olympic champ
International team attempting mountain rescue of former Olympic champ
Strong quake strikes near Russia; tsunami alerts throughout Pacific
Strong quake strikes near Russia; tsunami alerts throughout Pacific
North Korea rejects Seoul's efforts at reconciliation
North Korea rejects Seoul's efforts at reconciliation
Police identify alleged shooter, victims in Reno shooting
Police identify alleged shooter, victims in Reno shooting

Follow Us