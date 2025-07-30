Trending
Top News
July 30, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Johnson signs Medicare into law

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed Medicare into law, dedicating it to former President Harry Truman, who "planted the seeds of compassion."

By UPI Staff
Share with X
President Lyndon B. Johnson (2nd L) signs the Medicare bill July 30, 1965, at the Harry S. Truman Library in Independence, Mo. Former President Harry S. Truman (2nd R), first lady Claudia Alta "Lady Bird" Johnson (L) and former first lady Bess Truman (R) look on. File Photo courtesy the White House Press Office
1 of 3 | President Lyndon B. Johnson (2nd L) signs the Medicare bill July 30, 1965, at the Harry S. Truman Library in Independence, Mo. Former President Harry S. Truman (2nd R), first lady Claudia Alta "Lady Bird" Johnson (L) and former first lady Bess Truman (R) look on. File Photo courtesy the White House Press Office

July 30 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1619, in Jamestown, Va., the first elected legislative assembly in the New World -- the House of Burgesses -- convened in the choir loft of the town's church.

In 1729, Baltimore, Md., was founded.

In 1930, Uruguay won the World Cup soccer tournament.

In 1932, Walt Disney released his first color cartoon, "Flowers and Trees," made in three-color Technicolor.

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed Medicare into law, dedicating it to former President Harry Truman, who "planted the seeds of compassion." Some 40 years later, President George W. Bush would sign a Medicare reform law, the largest overhaul of the program in its history.

In 1971,the lunar module Falcon of the Apollo 15 mission landed on the moon.

File Photo by David R. Scott/NASA

In 1974, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, by a vote of 21-17, approved a third article of impeachment against U.S. President Richard Nixon, charging him with ignoring congressional subpoenas. Nixon resigned -- just over a week later -- before he could be impeached.

In 1975, former Teamsters Union President Jimmy Hoffa was last seen outside a suburban Detroit restaurant. He was declared dead in 1982.

Jimmy Hoffa (R) is pictured here in 1961. UPI File Photo

In 2009, Britain, Australia and Romania pulled their remaining forces from Iraq, leaving the United States and its almost 130,000 troops as the sole remnant of the 2003 multinational invading coalition.

In 2010, more than 1,500 people were reported dead after Pakistan was wracked by record rainfall and massive flooding. Officials said 4 million people had been displaced.

In 2013, a military judge found Pfc. Bradley Manning, who released hundreds of thousands of classified U.S. military and diplomatic documents to the WikiLeaks website, guilty of violating the Espionage Act and other offenses but acquitted him on a charge of aiding the enemy. Manning was later sentenced to 35 years in prison, with the possibility of parole in eight years, and officially changed his first name to Chelsea. President Barack Obama pardoned her in 2016, and she was released in 2017.

In 2020, NASA launched the most advanced Mars rover yet -- the Perseverance -- with technology and tools to find signs of life on the Red Planet.

In 2024, Team USA won the gold medal in women's gymnastics at the Paris Summer Olympics. The feat gave Simone Biles her eighth Olympic gold medal, making her the most-decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympics history. Teammates Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera together earned a score of 171.296.

File Photo by Kate Benic/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Strong quake strikes near Russia; tsunami alerts throughout Pacific
World News // 6 hours ago
Strong quake strikes near Russia; tsunami alerts throughout Pacific
July 29 (UPI) -- A massive earthquake struck near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday morning, prompting the Japanese government to issue tsunami warnings and evacuations.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, July 30, 2025
On July 30, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed Medicare into law.
Three remain unaccounted for following Nebraska plant explosion
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Three remain unaccounted for following Nebraska plant explosion
July 30 (UPI) -- Authorities in Nebraska said three people remain unaccounted for following an explosion at a fuel pellets plant in Fremont.
Emil Bove appointed to appellate court despite whistleblowers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Emil Bove appointed to appellate court despite whistleblowers
July 30 (UPI) -- Whistleblower accused Emil Bove of improperly advancing Donald Trump's political goals as a high-ranking Justice Department official
Gilmour Space launches Australian-made rocket
World News // 5 hours ago
Gilmour Space launches Australian-made rocket
July 29 (UPI) -- Gilmour Space completed the test of its Eris rocket in Queensland, Australia. It didn't reach orbit, but it was regarded as a success.
International team attempting mountain rescue of former Olympic champ
World News // 8 hours ago
International team attempting mountain rescue of former Olympic champ
July 29 (UPI) -- An international team is trying to rescue badly injured former Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier from a peak on Pakistan's Karakoram Mountains.
Joan Anderson, who brought the hula hoop to the world, dies at age 101
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Joan Anderson, who brought the hula hoop to the world, dies at age 101
July 29 (UPI) -- Joan Anderson's role in introducing the hula hoop from her native Australia went unsung until the 2018 documentary Hula Girl. She reportedly settled with Wham-O
OpenAI announces new 'study mode' product for students
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
OpenAI announces new 'study mode' product for students
July 29 (UPI) -- "Study mode" is now available on ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, that is intended to address concerns about its impact on students
U.S. border officials: Our work balances 'enforcement with empathy'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. border officials: Our work balances 'enforcement with empathy'
July 29 (UPI) -- officials at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday pointed out that CBP does more than protect Americans from illegal activity at the nation's borders.
Arkansas State Police release photo of double-murder suspect
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Arkansas State Police release photo of double-murder suspect
July 29 (UPI) -- The Arkansas State Police released a photo and artist's rendering of the man suspected of murdering two adults at Arkansas' Devil's Den State Park on Saturday.

Trending Stories

NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
Strong quake strikes near Russia; tsunami alerts throughout Pacific
Strong quake strikes near Russia; tsunami alerts throughout Pacific
North Korea rejects Seoul's efforts at reconciliation
North Korea rejects Seoul's efforts at reconciliation
Education Department launches civil rights investigation into Duke
Education Department launches civil rights investigation into Duke
North Korea vows to build another 5,000-ton warship by next year
North Korea vows to build another 5,000-ton warship by next year

Follow Us