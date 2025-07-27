Top News
July 27, 2025

On This Day: Rep. Lewis lies in state in U.S. Capitol

On July 27, 2020, Rep. John Lewis became the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda 10 days after his death from cancer.

By UPI Staff
On July 27, 2020, Rep. John Lewis became the first Black lawmaker to lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda 10 days after his death from cancer. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
1 of 5 | On July 27, 2020, Rep. John Lewis became the first Black lawmaker to lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda 10 days after his death from cancer. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1794, Maximilien Robespierre, architect of the French Revolution's Reign of Terror, was overthrown and arrested by the National Convention. Robespierre, who encouraged the execution, mostly by guillotine, of more than 17,000 enemies of the revolution, was himself guillotined the following day.

In 1909, Orville Wright set a record by staying aloft in a plane for 1 hour, 12 minutes, 40 seconds.

In 1921, at the University of Toronto, Canadian scientists Frederick Banting and Charles Best successfully isolated insulin -- a hormone they believed could prevent diabetes -- for the first time.

In 1953, a truce officially ended the Korean War, which had begun June 25, 1950.

File Photo courtesy of the Harry S. Truman Library & Museum

In 1974, the House judiciary committee voted to recommend impeachment of President Richard Nixon in the Watergate scandal. The 37th president resigned less than two weeks later.

In 1986, Greg LeMond, 25, of Sacramento, became the first American to win cycling's most famous contest, the Tour de France.

In 1989, a Korean Air DC-10 crashed in heavy fog while attempting to land at Tripoli airport in Libya, killing 82 people, four of them on the ground.

In 1996, a bomb exploded at Olympic Park in Atlanta during the Summer Games, killing two people and injuring more than 100 other people.

In 2012, the Summer Olympics opened in London, with 10,820 athletes representing 204 countries.

In 2020, Rep. John Lewis became the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda 10 days after his death from cancer.

In 2021, Carissa Moore of the United States and Italo Ferreira of Brazil took home the inaugural gold medals in surfing at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.

In 2024, Team USA won its first gold medal of the Paris Summer Olympics with a first-place finish in the 4x100-meter relay. Swimmers Jack Alexy, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel and Chris Guiliano pushed the relay team to victory.

File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI

