Trending
Top News
July 22, 2025 / 3:00 AM / Updated July 22, 2021 at 7:37 AM

On This Day: Longest total solar eclipse of 21st century

On July 22, 2009, millions of people across Asia sought vantage points to view a rare 6 1/2-minute total solar eclipse, longest of the 21st century.

By UPI Staff
Share with X
A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle aircraft from the 44th Fighter Squadron out of Kadena Air Base, Japan, releases a flare over Okinawa, Japan, July 22, 2009, during a total solar eclipse. File Photo by Airman 1st Class Chad Warren/U.S. Air Force
1 of 3 | A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle aircraft from the 44th Fighter Squadron out of Kadena Air Base, Japan, releases a flare over Okinawa, Japan, July 22, 2009, during a total solar eclipse. File Photo by Airman 1st Class Chad Warren/U.S. Air Force | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- On this day in history:

In 1864, in the first battle of Atlanta, Confederate troops under Gen. John Hood were defeated by Union forces under Gen. William Sherman.

In 1916, a bomb hidden in a suitcase exploded during a Preparedness Day parade on San Francisco's Market Street, killing 10 people and injuring 40. The parade was in support of the United States' entrance into World War I.

In 1933, Wiley Post completed his first solo flight around the world. It took him 7 days, 18 hours and 45 minutes.

In 1934, bank robber John Dillinger died in a hail of bullets from federal agents outside Chicago's Biograph Theater.

UPI File Photo

In 1991, police arrested serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, finding human body parts stored in his refrigerator and freezer, and others decomposing in chemicals in a 57-gallon drum. Dahmer confessed to 17 murders in all.

In 1992, cartel boss Pablo Escobar vanished along with 10 fellow prison inmates after they staged a riot and held four high-level government officials hostage for some 20 hours in Bogota, Colombia.

In 1994, a U.S. federal judge ordered The Citadel, a state-financed military college in Charleston, S.C., to open its doors to women.

File Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/UPI

In 2003, Saddam Hussein's sons Uday and Qusai were killed by U.S. forces in a 6-hour firefight at a house in Mosul in northern Iraq.

In 2009, millions of people across Asia sought vantage points to view a rare 6 1/2-minute total solar eclipse, longest of the 21st century. It will not be surpassed until 2132.

In 2022, Indians elected their first Indigenous tribal president, Droupadi Murmu, a former schoolteacher from the Adivasi community.

In 2024, the Israeli military launched attacks on the safe zones of Khan Younis in Gaza, killing dozens of people. The Israel Defense Forces ordered tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians to leave the vicinity ahead of the strikes.

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Top News // 21 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, July 22, 2025
On July 22, 2009, millions of people across Asia sought vantage points to view a rare 6 1/2-minute total solar eclipse, longest of the 21st century.
U.S. to deport some Haitian permanent residents
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
U.S. to deport some Haitian permanent residents
July 22 (UPI) -- The United States said it will deport Haitian nationals with permanent resident status who are accused of supporting or collaborating with gangs the White House has labeled foreign terror
Coalition sues Trump admin. for freezing billions in education funds
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Coalition sues Trump admin. for freezing billions in education funds
July 22 (UPI) -- A coalition of school districts, teachers' unions, nonprofits and parents has filed a lawsuit accusing the Trump administration of illegally withholding nearly $7 billion in Congress-approved education funding.
Judge partially blocks Trump move to defund Planned Parenthood
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge partially blocks Trump move to defund Planned Parenthood
July 22 (UPI) -- A federal judge has issued a partial block of a provision in President Donald Trump's massive tax and spending cuts bill that sought to defund Planned Parenthood.
Ford recalls 694,000 Bronco Sport, Escape SUVs due to fire risk
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ford recalls 694,000 Bronco Sport, Escape SUVs due to fire risk
July 21 (UPI) -- Ford is recalling more than 694,000 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs due to a risk of engine fire sparked by cracked and leaking fuel injectors, the company said.
DOJ launches new civil rights probe into George Mason University
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DOJ launches new civil rights probe into George Mason University
July 21 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has launched an investigation into George Mason University's admissions process, the fourth such federal probe launched into the school.
Ex-police officer sentenced to 33 months in deadly Breonna Taylor raid
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ex-police officer sentenced to 33 months in deadly Breonna Taylor raid
July 21 (UPI) -- A former Kentucky police detective, convicted in connection with the raid and deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor, was sentenced Monday to 33 months in prison.
Brother of Pat Tillman arrested in fiery post office crash, police say
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Brother of Pat Tillman arrested in fiery post office crash, police say
July 21 (UPI) -- A suspect, accused of driving a car into a California post office and starting a fire Sunday morning, is reported to be the brother of Pat Tillman, police say.
Appeals court overturns murder conviction of Etan Patz in 1979 case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Appeals court overturns murder conviction of Etan Patz in 1979 case
July 21 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has ordered a new trial or release for Pedro Hernandez, who was convicted of kidnapping 6-year-old Etan Patz in 1979 in New York.
Astronomer's new CEO admits Coldplay kiss cam video raised brand awareness
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Astronomer's new CEO admits Coldplay kiss cam video raised brand awareness
July 21 (UPI) -- Astronomer's new CEO is speaking out about the Coldplay concert kiss cam controversy, admitting the viral video has raised brand awareness for the tech firm.

Trending Stories

China imposes exit bans on Wells Fargo banker, U.S. government worker
China imposes exit bans on Wells Fargo banker, U.S. government worker
Minneapolis mayor loses party endorsement for November election
Minneapolis mayor loses party endorsement for November election
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole in Florida girl's death
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole in Florida girl's death
Hackers use Microsoft security flaw to commit global assault
Hackers use Microsoft security flaw to commit global assault
Alaska Airlines flying again after temporary ground stop
Alaska Airlines flying again after temporary ground stop

Follow Us