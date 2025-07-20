Top News
July 20, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Baseball fans pay for admission for 1st time

On July 20, 1859, American baseball fans were charged an admission fee for the first time. About 1,500 spectators each paid 50 cents to see Brooklyn play New York.

By UPI Staff
Share with X
A scalper sells tickets for opening day at Target Field in Minneapolis on April 12, 2010. On July 20, 1859, American baseball fans were charged an admission fee for the first time. About 1,500 spectators each paid 50 cents to see Brooklyn play New York. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
1 of 5 | A scalper sells tickets for opening day at Target Field in Minneapolis on April 12, 2010. On July 20, 1859, American baseball fans were charged an admission fee for the first time. About 1,500 spectators each paid 50 cents to see Brooklyn play New York. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1859, American baseball fans were charged an admission fee for the first time. About 1,500 spectators each paid 50 cents to see the Brooklyn All-Stars play the New York All-Stars.

In 1881, five years after U.S. Army Lt. Col. George A. Custer's defeat at the Battle of Little Bighorn, Sioux leader Sitting Bull surrendered to the Army, which promised amnesty for him and his followers.

In 1940, Billboard magazine published its first "Music Popularity Chart," topped by "I'll Never Smile Again" by the Tommy Dorsey orchestra with Frank Sinatra.

In 1945, the U.S. flag was raised over Berlin as the first U.S. troops moved in to take part in the post-World War II occupation.

In 1951, while entering a mosque in the Jordanian sector of east Jerusalem, King Abdullah of Jordan was assassinated by a Palestinian nationalist.

File Photo by Cecil Beaton/Imperial War Museum

In 1968, the first Special Olympics Games were contested at Soldier Field in Chicago.

In 1969, U.S. Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin became the first humans to set foot on the moon -- Armstrong first and Aldrin about 20 minutes later.

In 1976, the Viking 1 lander, an unmanned U.S. planetary probe, became the first spacecraft to successfully land on the surface of Mars.

In 1985, treasure hunter Mel Fisher located a Spanish galleon sunk by a 1622 hurricane off Key West, Fla. It contained $400 million worth of treasure.

In 1989, U.S. President George H.W. Bush called for the United States to organize a long-range space program to support an orbiting space station, a moon base and a manned mission to Mars.

File Photo courtesy NASA

In 1993, White House Deputy Counsel Vince Foster was found shot to death in a park in northern Virginia. His death was ruled a suicide.

In 2005, the U.S. Justice Department activated its online National Sex Offender Public Registry, linking the registries of 22 states.

In 2012, a gunman set off tear gas grenades and opened fire at a midnight screening of The Dark Knight Rises at a theater in Aurora, Colo., killing 12 people and wounding 58. The accused killer, James E. Holmes, later pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. In 2015, he was convicted on multiple counts of murder.

In 2013, Helen Thomas, UPI White House reporter through the administrations of 10 presidents, died at age 92. President Bill Clinton called Thomas "a symbol of everything American journalism can and should be -- the embodiment of fearless integrity, fierce commitment to accuracy, the insistence of holding government accountable." Thomas left the news agency in 2000 and became a columnist for Hearst Newspapers.

In 2015, Cuba and the United States restored full diplomatic relations, with the reopening of reciprocal embassies in Havana and Washington.

In 2024, the Israel Defense Forces launched a series of missile strikes on Yemen, targeting infrastructure controlled by Houthi rebels.

File Photo courtesy of the Houthis Media Center/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, July 20, 2025
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, July 20, 2025
On July 20, 1859, American baseball fans were charged an admission fee for the first time. About 1,500 spectators each paid 50 cents to see Brooklyn play New York.
Ukraine's Zelensky seeks cease-fire meeting next week
World News // 8 hours ago
Ukraine's Zelensky seeks cease-fire meeting next week
July 19 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants cease-fire negotiations next week and would be willing to meet directly and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Gabbard: DOJ should investigate Obama administration for 2016 claims
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Gabbard: DOJ should investigate Obama administration for 2016 claims
July 19 (UPI) -- The Obama administration should be investigated for abuse of power to smear President Donald Trump, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard said on Friday.
DR Congo, Rwandan-backed M23 rebels sign declaration of peace
World News // 9 hours ago
DR Congo, Rwandan-backed M23 rebels sign declaration of peace
July 19 (UPI) -- The Democratic Republic of Congo and M23 rebels backed by Rwanda on signed a declaration of peace after near four years of fighting in Central Africa.
Tech firm CEO resigns amid Coldplay concert kiss cam controversy
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Tech firm CEO resigns amid Coldplay concert kiss cam controversy
July 19 (UPI) -- Software developer Astronomer says former Chief Executive Officer Andy Byron resigned amid controversy following his attendance at a recent Coldplay concert.
Vehicle strikes crowd in Southern California, injuring 30
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Vehicle strikes crowd in Southern California, injuring 30
July 19 (UPI) -- A driver plowed through a crowd in East Hollywood in California early Saturday, injuring 30 people, in an incident that appears to be intentional, police said.
Trump files $10B suit against Wall Street Journal over Epstein letter
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump files $10B suit against Wall Street Journal over Epstein letter
July 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump sued the Wall Street Journal, seeking at least $10 billion in damages, after the newspaper described a letter he allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003.
32 killed near Gaza aid sites, Hamas-run Health Ministry says
World News // 11 hours ago
32 killed near Gaza aid sites, Hamas-run Health Ministry says
July 19 (UPI) -- The Israeli military killed an estimated 32 Gazans near two aid distribution sites on Saturday morning, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.
U.S. revokes visa of Brazilian judge overseeing Bolsonaro case
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S. revokes visa of Brazilian judge overseeing Bolsonaro case
July 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. visa of the Brazilian judge overseeing the prosecution of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was revoked after Trump called it a "witch hunt."
Minnesota state senator guilty of burglary after home break-in
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Minnesota state senator guilty of burglary after home break-in
July 19 (UPI) -- A state senator from Minnesota has been found guilty of burglary and breaking into her stepmother's home after a week-long trial.

Trending Stories

Minnesota state senator guilty of burglary after home break-in
Minnesota state senator guilty of burglary after home break-in
New $250 visa fee goes into effect for tourists, foreign workers
New $250 visa fee goes into effect for tourists, foreign workers
Apple accuses YouTube influencer of illegally leaking iOS 26
Apple accuses YouTube influencer of illegally leaking iOS 26
Vehicle strikes crowd in Southern California, injuring 30
Vehicle strikes crowd in Southern California, injuring 30
Man dead after Long Island MRI accident
Man dead after Long Island MRI accident

Follow Us