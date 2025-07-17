Trending
July 17, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Drug kingpin 'El Chapo' sentenced to life in U.S.

On July 17, 2019, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was sentenced to life in U.S. prison for conspiracy to commit murder, drug trafficking and money laundering.

By UPI Staff
On July 17, 2019, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was sentenced to life in U.S. prison for conspiracy to commit murder, drug trafficking and money laundering. File Photo by Jose Mendez/EPA

July 17 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1918, Russian Czar Nicholas II and his family were killed by Bolsheviks who had held them captive for two months. Though the whereabouts of their bodies was unknown for years, later DNA tests confirmed their identities and they were buried together in a St. Petersburg cathedral in 1998.

In 1936, the Spanish Civil War began with an army revolt led by Gen. Francisco Franco.

In 1955, Arco, Idaho, a town of 1,300 people, became the first community in the world to receive all its light and power from atomic energy.

In 1955, Disneyland opened in Anaheim, Calif.

File Photo courtesy USC Regional Historical Photo Collection

In 1975, three U.S. and two Soviet spacemen linked their orbiting Apollo and Soyuz spacecraft for historic handshakes 140 miles above Earth.

In 1981, 114 people were killed and 200 injured in the collapse of two suspended walkways at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Kansas City, Mo.

In 1996, TWA Flight 800, New York to Paris, crashed off the Long Island coast, killing all 230 people aboard the Boeing 747.

The recovered wreckage of TWA Flight 800 stands reassembled at the National Transportation Safety Board Training Academy where it is used for training new investigators in Ashburn, Va., on July 16, 2008. File Photo by Patrick D. McDermott/UPI

In 2006, an earthquake under the Indian Ocean triggered a tsunami that struck the Indonesian island of Java, killing about 700 people.

In 2007, a Brazilian Airbus airliner skidded off a runway as it landed at Sao Paulo's Congonhas Airport and crashed into a building. Authorities placed the death toll at 200.

In 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 carrying 298 people was shot down over rebel-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine near the Russian border. All aboard the Boeing 777 were killed, including dozens of children.

In 2018, Dallas Wings center Liz Cambage broke the WNBA's single-game record for points scored -- 53 -- in a 104-87 win against the New York Liberty in Arlington, Texas.

In 2019, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was sentenced to life in U.S. prison for conspiracy to commit murder, drug trafficking and money laundering. The drug kingpin had twice escaped from Mexican prisons.

In 2024, teen midfielder Cavan Sullivan jogged onto the field as a second-half substitute during a Philadelphia Union victory over the New England Revolution. At 14 years, 293 days old, he set a record for the youngest player to appear in an MLS game.

