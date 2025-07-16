Trending
Top News
July 16, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.S. tests first atom bomb

On July 16, 1945, the first test of the atom bomb was conducted at a base near Alamogordo, N.M.

By UPI Staff
Share with X
Scene from the first atomic bomb test 0.016 second after explosion at the Trinity site on a secret base on July 16, 1945, in Alamogordo, New Mexico. The viewed hemisphere's highest point in this image is about 200 meters high. File photo by File Photo courtesy of the Los Alamos National Laboratory
1 of 6 | Scene from the first atomic bomb test 0.016 second after explosion at the Trinity site on a secret base on July 16, 1945, in Alamogordo, New Mexico. The viewed hemisphere's highest point in this image is about 200 meters high. File photo by File Photo courtesy of the Los Alamos National Laboratory

July 16 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1790, the U.S. Congress designated the District of Columbia as the permanent seat of the U.S. government.

In 1935, the world's first parking meter was installed in Oklahoma City.

In 1945, the first test of the atom bomb was conducted at a base near Alamogordo, N.M. Because the test was top secret, military officials issued a press release announcing the explosion of a remote ammunition dump in case civilians noticed the blast.

In 1951, J.D. Salinger's The Catcher in the Rye was published.

In 1959, Billie Holiday, considered one of the greatest jazz singers despite a tragic life, died of cardiac failure at age 44.

File Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress

In 1969, Apollo 11, the first moon-landing mission, was launched from the Kennedy Space Center, carrying astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins.

In 1980, Ronald Reagan was unanimously nominated as the Republican candidate for president at the GOP National Convention in Detroit. He chose George H. W. Bush as his running mate after former President Gerald Ford declined to join the ticket.

UPI File Photo

In 1990, an earthquake struck Luzon Island in the Philippines, killing about 1,600 people.

In 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and her sister, Lauren Bessette, were killed in the crash of a single-engine plane in the Atlantic Ocean off the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard. The son of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was 39.

In 2004, TV personality and businesswoman Martha Stewart was sentenced to five months in prison and five months of house arrest after being found guilty of conspiracy, obstruction of an agency proceeding and making false statements to federal investigators.

In 2015, four Marines were killed and three others seriously injured when a gunman opened fire at two U.S. military facilities in Chattanooga, Tenn. The attacker, Mohammad Youssef Abdulazeez, was killed by police in a gunfight.

In 2023, China recorded its highest temperature to date -- 126 degrees in the township of Sanbao.

File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
July 16 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has deported five migrants convicted of violent crimes to the African nation of Eswatini, the Department of Homeland Security said.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Top News // 41 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, July 16, 2025
On July 16, 1945, the first test of the atom bomb was conducted at a base near Alamogordo, N.M.
DOJ asks court to enforce Trump's firing of three CPB board members
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DOJ asks court to enforce Trump's firing of three CPB board members
July 16 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has asked a court to remove three board members of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Pentagon recalls 2K National Guard troops from Los Angeles
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pentagon recalls 2K National Guard troops from Los Angeles
July 16 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has recalled 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles, where they were deployed by President Donald Trump to quell protests.
U.S. sets grim milestone as Florida executes man for double slaying
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. sets grim milestone as Florida executes man for double slaying
July 15 (UPI) -- The nation set a 10-year high for capital punishment when Florida executed inmate Michael Bernard Bell by lethal injection at 6 p.m. EDT on Tuesday evening.
Police arrest man after 'American Idol' supervisor, husband found dead
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police arrest man after 'American Idol' supervisor, husband found dead
July 15 (UPI) -- Los Angeles police have arrested a 22-year-old man suspected of killing an American Idol music supervisor and her husband during a a home invasion last week.
Unification Church's No. 2 executive draws scrutiny over bribery allegations
World News // 6 hours ago
Unification Church's No. 2 executive draws scrutiny over bribery allegations
July 15 (UPI) -- As South Korea's special prosecutor's office expands its investigation into the Unification Church's alleged political lobbying and financial misconduct, rising attention is turning to Won-joo Jung, deputy director of th
Trump announces creation of 'AI economy' during innovation summit
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump announces creation of 'AI economy' during innovation summit
July 15 (UPI) -- Pennsylvanians will benefit from $100 billion in energy- and artificial intelligence-related investments to energize the nation's growing AI economy.
Flash flood dangers far from over as storms reload across U.S.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Flash flood dangers far from over as storms reload across U.S.
High humidity levels, summer heat and long days will combine to produce conditions favorable for drenching thunderstorms leading to additional flash flooding in the coming days in many parts of the U.S.
Partisan clash erupts over federal grants to 'leftist' nonprofits
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Partisan clash erupts over federal grants to 'leftist' nonprofits
WASHINGTON, July 15 (UPIU) -- Republicans clashed with Democrats on Tuesday at a heated House hearing, accusing left-leaning nonprofits of misusing taxpayer funds to push a radical agenda.

Trending Stories

Man dies in jail before trial for killing wife, her parents
Man dies in jail before trial for killing wife, her parents
Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore aims to 'redefine' luxury
Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore aims to 'redefine' luxury
Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini guilty of father-in-law's 2021 murder
Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini guilty of father-in-law's 2021 murder
U.N. ambassador nominee Waltz downplays 'Signalgate' controversy
U.N. ambassador nominee Waltz downplays 'Signalgate' controversy
India aviation regulator orders airlines to check Boeing fuel switches
India aviation regulator orders airlines to check Boeing fuel switches

Follow Us