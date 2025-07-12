Top News
July 12, 2025 / 3:00 AM / Updated July 12, 2017 at 6:21 AM

On This Day: Geraldine Ferraro is 1st female running mate on major party ticket

On July 12, 1984, Democratic presidential nominee Walter Mondale named U.S. Rep. Geraldine Ferraro, D-N.Y., as his running mate.

By UPI Staff
Share with X
Walter Mondale and Rep. Geraldine Ferraro wave to the crowd at the Democratic National Convention on July 19, 1984, in San Francisco. On July 12, 1984, Mondale named Ferraro as his running mate. She was the first woman to share a major U.S. political party's presidential ticket. Mondale lost in November to incumbent Ronald Reagan. UPI File Photo
1 of 5 | Walter Mondale and Rep. Geraldine Ferraro wave to the crowd at the Democratic National Convention on July 19, 1984, in San Francisco. On July 12, 1984, Mondale named Ferraro as his running mate. She was the first woman to share a major U.S. political party's presidential ticket. Mondale lost in November to incumbent Ronald Reagan. UPI File Photo | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1862, the U.S. Congress authorized a new award, the Medal of Honor, highest military decoration for valor against an enemy.

In 1957, Dwight D. Eisenhower became the first sitting president to ride in a helicopter. He traveled in a Bell Ranger as part of a nationwide civil defense exercise. The presidential helicopter has always been called Marine One.

In 1962, the Rolling Stones gave their first public performance -- at the Marquee Club in London. Twenty years later, the band entered into a long-term, $28 million contract with CBS Records -- the richest deal in music history.

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

In 1979, thousands of spectators at a Chicago White Sox game rushed the field at Comiskey Park, declaring disco dead. Police made 39 arrests and nine people were injured during the so-called Disco Demolition.

In 1984, Democratic presidential nominee Walter Mondale named U.S. Rep. Geraldine Ferraro, D-N.Y., as his running mate. She was the first woman to share a major U.S. political party's presidential ticket. Mondale lost in November to incumbent Ronald Reagan.

In 1990, Boris Yeltsin quit the Soviet Communist Party, saying he wanted to concentrate on his duties as president of the Russian republic.

In 1993, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido, killing 160 people. It was the deadliest temblor to hit the country in 10 years.

In 2008, Tony Snow, who was press secretary under U.S. President George W. Bush and a Fox News Channel host, died of cancer at age 53.

The urn containing the ashes of former White House press secretary Tony Snow is carried out of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception following his funeral service in Washington on July 17, 2008. File Photo by Kevin DietschUPI

In 2011, Ahmed Wali Karzai, 48, a half-brother of Afghan President Hamid Karzai and a powerful figure in Kandahar, was killed at his home by a bodyguard.

In 2018, Sandra Oh became the first Asian American to earn an Emmy nomination for Best Actress for her role in Killing Eve. She won the award two months later.

In 2022, South Korean drama Squid Game became the first non-English-language series to be nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Drama. The Netflix series lost to HBO drama Succession.

Hwang Dong-hyuk accepts the Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series award for "Squid Game" onstage during the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump, first lady head to Texas to review flood damage
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Trump, first lady head to Texas to review flood damage
July 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Friday toured areas devastated by flash flooding in central Texas that has killed more than 100, including at least 36 children, on the Fourth of July.
Report: Fuel cut to Air India Flight 171 engines before deadly crash
World News // 7 hours ago
Report: Fuel cut to Air India Flight 171 engines before deadly crash
July 11 (UPI) -- The fuel switches to both engines on the Air India Flight 171 moved to the "cutoff" position immediately before the crash that killed 260 after taking off on June 12.
FBI's Bongino reportedly clashes with Bondi over Epstein files
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
FBI's Bongino reportedly clashes with Bondi over Epstein files
July 11 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files has FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino contemplating resigning from his position, according to several news reports.
Protests at U.S. embassy in Jerusalem cite America's support of Israel
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Protests at U.S. embassy in Jerusalem cite America's support of Israel
July 11 (UPI) -- Protesters rallied outside the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem Friday, calling for an end to American support of Israel amid that country's continued war against Hamas in Gaza.
Free FEMA map provides insight into flood-zone risks
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Free FEMA map provides insight into flood-zone risks
A free tool makes it easier than ever to check whether your property is at risk in a flood zone.
T-Mobile drops DEI program while awaiting FCC approval to buy U.S. Cellular
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
T-Mobile drops DEI program while awaiting FCC approval to buy U.S. Cellular
July 11 (UPI) -- T-Mobile announced it will scrap its diversity, equity and inclusion policy on Friday, while it awaits Federal Communications Commission approval to buy U.S. Cellular for $4.4 million.
Colombia's Gustavo Petro enters final year facing array of problems
World News // 11 hours ago
Colombia's Gustavo Petro enters final year facing array of problems
July 11 (UPI) -- With approval ratings falling and key reforms stalled, Colombian President Gustavo Petro enters the final year of his term facing a surge in illegal armed groups, growing tensions with the U.S. and cabinet turnover.
El Chapo's son pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking charges
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
El Chapo's son pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking charges
July 11 (UPI) -- Ovidio Guzman Lopez pleaded guilty to charges related to drug trafficking as a Sinaloa cartel leader in the U.S. District Court for Northern Illinois' Dirksen courthouse in Chicago on Friday.
Hyperbaric chamber fire kills Arizona man
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Hyperbaric chamber fire kills Arizona man
July 11 (UPI) -- One man is dead after fire inside a hyperbaric chamber in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., the second such fatality in the United States this year.
EU expresses caution after Britain, France ink deal to curb migration
World News // 17 hours ago
EU expresses caution after Britain, France ink deal to curb migration
July 11 (UPI) -- British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said Friday she expected Brussels to back a new so-called "one-in, one-out," deal with France aimed at curbing the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.

Trending Stories

Ford recalls 850K vehicles over faulty fuel pumps
Ford recalls 850K vehicles over faulty fuel pumps
DOE approves giving ExxonMobil a million barrels of oil from reserve
DOE approves giving ExxonMobil a million barrels of oil from reserve
South Korea repatriates 6 rescued North Koreans across sea border
South Korea repatriates 6 rescued North Koreans across sea border
Hyperbaric chamber fire kills Arizona man
Hyperbaric chamber fire kills Arizona man
Report: Fuel cut to Air India Flight 171 engines before deadly crash
Report: Fuel cut to Air India Flight 171 engines before deadly crash

Follow Us