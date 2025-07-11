Trending
Top News
July 11, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Kingpin 'El Chapo' escapes from Mexican prison

On July 11, 2015, Drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman escaped from a maximum-security Mexican prison on through a 5,000-foot tunnel.

By UPI Staff
Share with X
On July 11, 2015, Drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, pictured here in 2014, escaped from a maximum-security Mexican prison on through a 5,000-foot tunnel. File Photo by Mario Guzman/EPA
1 of 7 | On July 11, 2015, Drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, pictured here in 2014, escaped from a maximum-security Mexican prison on through a 5,000-foot tunnel. File Photo by Mario Guzman/EPA

July 11 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1804, U.S. Vice President Aaron Burr killed longtime political foe Alexander Hamilton, the first treasury secretary, in a duel at Weehawken, N.J. Distant relatives of the two rivals re-enacted the famous meeting on the 200th anniversary in 2004.

In 1847, songwriter Stephen Foster's first major hit, "Oh! Susanna," was performed for the first time, in a Pittsburgh saloon. It soon became a standard for minstrel shows.

In 1859, Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities was published.

In 1914, legendary hitter Babe Ruth makes his debut in Major League Baseball. The Great Bambino would go on to become one of the greatest baseball players of all time and was included in the inaugural class of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

In 1952, U.S. Army Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower was nominated as the Republican presidential candidate, with Richard Nixon as his running mate. They were elected that November.

UPI File Photo

In 1955, the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado was dedicated, with 300 cadets in its first class.

In 1960, Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird was published.

In 1979, Skylab, the United States' first space station, fell to Earth after six years in orbit, scattering tons of debris across the Australian desert.

In 1995, the United States resumed diplomatic relations with Vietnam.

UPI File Photo

In 1995, Bosnian Serbs claim the town of Srebrenica, Bosnia-Herzegovina, starting a genocide that would result in the deaths of more than 7,000 Muslim men and boys.

In 2006, more than 200 people were killed and another 700 injured in coordinated rush-hour terrorist attacks on the transit system in Mumbai.

In 2011, an overloaded Russian cruise ship with a malfunctioning engine capsized in the Volga River during a thunderstorm and quickly sank, killing 122 people. There were 79 survivors.

In 2015, Drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman escaped from a maximum-security Mexican prison on through a 5,000-foot tunnel. It was his second escape from prison, and he would later be caught in January 2016.

In 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden, in conjunction with NASA, unveiled the first image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, featuring a grouping of galaxies.

In 2024, Cole Escola's comedic play Oh, Mary! about first lady Mary Todd Lincoln Todd opened on Broadway after an initial run off-Broadway. Escola won the Best Actor in a Play Tony Award for his role as the titular character and Sam Pinkleton won for the Best Director.

Sam Pinkleton (L) poses with the Best Direction of a Play award and Cole Escola poses with the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play award, both for "Oh, Mary!" backstage at the 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2025, in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Court strikes down Trump's appeal in Carroll sexual abuse case
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Court strikes down Trump's appeal in Carroll sexual abuse case
July 11 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has sided with the jury that found President Donald Trump liable of sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and of lying about the assault.
UPI Almanac for Friday, July 11, 2025
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, July 11, 2025
On July 11, 2015, Drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman escaped from a maximum-security Mexican prison on through a 5,000-foot tunnel.
Trump slaps 35% tariff on Canada, escalating trade war
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump slaps 35% tariff on Canada, escalating trade war
July 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has announced a 35% tariff on all imports from Canada, reigniting a trade war with the United States' closest ally and one of its most important trading partners.
Ford recalls 850K vehicles over faulty fuel pumps
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ford recalls 850K vehicles over faulty fuel pumps
July 11 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Co, has recalled 850,000 trucks, SUVs and cars due to issues with the vehicles' fuel pumps, including the popular F-150 pickup and the S550 Mustang, the company announced.
Judge bars Trump's birthright citizenship order, OKs class-action suit
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Judge bars Trump's birthright citizenship order, OKs class-action suit
July 10 (UPI) -- Federal judge in New Hampshire stayed the order for seven days to allow the Department of Justice to appeal. He called birthright citizenship "the greatest privilege that exists in the world."
Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
July 10 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court is letting stand a lower court's ruling barring Florida from enforcing a contentious immigration law that imposes criminal penalties against undocumented migrants who enter the state.
Dozens hospitalized during a mass overdose event in Baltimore
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dozens hospitalized during a mass overdose event in Baltimore
July 10 (UPI) -- More than two dozen people were hospitalized Thursday morning following a mass overdose event in Baltimore, officials and authorities said.
Federal agents clash with demonstrators at California cannabis farm
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Federal agents clash with demonstrators at California cannabis farm
July 10 (UPI) -- Federal agents clashed with demonstrators during an immigration enforcement operation in an agricultural area of southern California on Thursday.
Study: Communities imperiled by declining numbers of journalists
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Study: Communities imperiled by declining numbers of journalists
July 10 (UPI) -- The non-profit Rebuild Local News and journalism aggregator Muck Rack says about a third of all U.S. counties do not have full-time journalists.
Left alone in car, Texas toddler dies
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Left alone in car, Texas toddler dies
July 10 (UPI) -- A 5-year-old boy has died after his mother left him in the car, convinced that she had dropped him off at daycare, the San Antonio Police Department said.

Trending Stories

Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
DOJ subpoenas more than 20 gender-affirming care doctors, clinics
DOJ subpoenas more than 20 gender-affirming care doctors, clinics
Outlook outage affects users worldwide, appears nearly resolved
Outlook outage affects users worldwide, appears nearly resolved
27 workers rescued from collapsed Los Angeles tunnel
27 workers rescued from collapsed Los Angeles tunnel
Ford recalls 850K vehicles over faulty fuel pumps
Ford recalls 850K vehicles over faulty fuel pumps

Follow Us