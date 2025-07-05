Top News
July 5, 2025 / 3:12 AM

On This Day: Larry Doby becomes 1st Black player in MLB's American League

On July 5, 1947, Larry Doby became the first Black player in Major League Baseball's American League.

By UPI Staff
Larry Doby (R) shown with fellow former Negro Leagues star Satchel Paige, became the first Black player in Major League Baseball's American League. File Photo courtesy of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Inc.
Larry Doby (R) shown with fellow former Negro Leagues star Satchel Paige, became the first Black player in Major League Baseball's American League. File Photo courtesy of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Inc.

July 5 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1865, William Booth founded the Salvation Army in London.

In 1916, children under 16 were banned from New York City theaters, many of which were already closed, due to a summer outbreak of polio.

In 1935, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the National Labor Relations Act to protect the rights of employees and employers, and encourage collective bargaining.

In 1937, Hormel Foods introduced the canned meat product SPAM.

In 1945, U.S. Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur announced the liberation of the Philippines as World War II approached its end.

In 1946, French designer Louis Reard introduced the bikini swimsuit.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 1947, Larry Doby became the first Black player in Major League Baseball's American League, joining the Cleveland Indians 11 weeks after Jackie Robinson broke the sport's color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers of the National League.

In 1975, Arthur Ashe became the first African-American man to win the Wimbledon singles title.

In 1982, the Penn Square Bank of Oklahoma was declared insolvent, touching off a bank crisis that affected much of the United States.

In 1994, the United States stopped accepting Haitian refugees and asked that other countries provide them with "safe havens."

In 1997, Martina Hingis, 16, of Switzerland, became the youngest player in 100 years to win the women's singles tennis championship at Wimbledon. She has won five grand slam singles tournaments, 12 doubles and five mixed doubles. She also won the silver at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics in doubles.

In 2002, baseball great Ted Williams died at the age of 83. Williams, who played his entire, war-interrupted career with the Boston Red Sox, was the most recent player to hit .400 in a major league baseball season (.406 in 1941).

In 2006, former Enron Chairman Ken Lay died of a heart attack while awaiting sentencing on a six-count conviction in one of the biggest business scandals in U.S. history.

File Photo by Johnny Hanson/UPI

In 2011, a jury in Orlando, Fla., found Casey Anthony not guilty in the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee. The jury of five men and seven women took 11 hours over two days to acquit the Florida woman of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter in a high-profile trial that included 33 days of testimony and more than 90 witnesses.

In 2016, FBI Director James Comey announced the agency wouldn't recommend charges be brought against Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton after an investigation into her use of a private email server while she served as secretary of state.

In 2019, Sergio Cabral, the former governor of Rio de Janeiro, told a Brazilian court he paid $2 million in bribes to buy votes at the International Olympic Committee to win the 2016 Summer Olympic Games.

File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

