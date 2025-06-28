Top News
June 28, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Biscayne National Park established in Florida

On June 28, 1980, Biscayne National Park, previously a national monument, was established by an act of Congress.

By UPI Staff
Share with X
On June 28, 1980, Biscayne National Park, previously a national monument, was established by an act of Congress. File Photo by Thomas C. Gray/National Park Service
1 of 8 | On June 28, 1980, Biscayne National Park, previously a national monument, was established by an act of Congress. File Photo by Thomas C. Gray/National Park Service

On this date in history:

In 1778, the Continental Army under command of Gen. George Washington defeated the British at Monmouth, N.J. A pair of saddle pistols used by the Marquis de Lafayette during the battle fetched nearly $2 million at a 2002 auction.

In 1838, Victoria was crowned queen of England. She would rule for 63 years, 7 months.

In 1914, Archduke Ferdinand of the Austro-Hungarian Empire was assassinated in Sarajevo, Bosnia, an act considered to have ignited World War I.

In 1919, World War I officially ended with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 1969, the clientele of a New York City gay bar, the Stonewall Inn, rioted after it was raided by police. The event is considered the start of the gay liberation movement.

In 1971, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the use of public funds for parochial schools was unconstitutional.

In 1972, President Richard Nixon announced that no more draftees would be sent to Vietnam unless they volunteered for service in the Asian nation.

In 1980, Biscayne National Park, previously a national monument, was established by an act of Congress. The park preserves Biscayne Bay and offshore barrier reefs in South Florida.

In 1997, Mike Tyson bit off a piece of one of heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield's ears during a title fight in Las Vegas.

In 2007, the American bald eagle was removed from the endangered species list. Officials of the Interior Department said the eagle, which had been declared endangered in 1967, was flourishing and no longer imperiled.

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In 2009, Honduran President Manuel Zelaya, rousted out of bed in the middle of the night by soldiers, was forced from office and into exile in Costa Rica in the culmination of a bitter power struggle over proposed constitutional changes. He was in exile for more than a year.

In 2011, the International Monetary Fund's executive board named Christine Lagarde chairwoman, the first woman to lead the organization.

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the new healthcare law known as the Affordable Care Act.

In 2016, militants opened fire and set off explosions at Turkey's Ataturk Airport, killing 45 people and leaving more than 230 injured. Turkish officials blamed the Islamic State.

In 2018, five people -- four journalists and a sales assistant -- died after a gunman opened fire at the Annapolis, Md., office of the Capital Gazette newspaper.

In 2022, Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking scheme.

In 2023, South Korea scrapped its traditional age-counting system, instantly reducing the age of citizens by one or two years in a move to align with international standards and reduce clerical headaches.

In 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that enforcement of camping regulation laws against homeless people does not constitute cruel and unusual punishment banned by the Eighth Amendment.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, June 28, 2025
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, June 28, 2025
On June 28, 1980, Biscayne National Park, previously a national monument, was established by an act of Congress.
Iran's foreign minister: Israel ran to 'Daddy' to avoid missiles
World News // 7 hours ago
Iran's foreign minister: Israel ran to 'Daddy' to avoid missiles
June 27 (UPI) -- Iran's Foreign Minister Seyeb Abbas Araghchi said that the "Great and Powerful Iranians people showed the world that the Israeli regime had NO Choice but to RUN to 'Daddy' to avoid being flattened out by our missiles.
Nike forecasts turnaround from dismal Q4 despite tariffs
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Nike forecasts turnaround from dismal Q4 despite tariffs
June 27 (UPI) -- Nike on Friday is forecasting a rebound from slow sales and profits in the last quarter and despite $1 billion added tariff costs on foreign goods of its sneakers and athletic gear.
Ninth prison escapee in Orleans captured; man remains at large
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ninth prison escapee in Orleans captured; man remains at large
June 27 (UPI) -- The second-to-last of 10 escapees from a New Orleans jailbreak last month has been recaptured after six weeks on the run, authorities said Friday.
Trump heralds 'tremendous breakthrough' in Rwanda, Congo peace accord
World News // 8 hours ago
Trump heralds 'tremendous breakthrough' in Rwanda, Congo peace accord
June 27 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Friday signed a peace deal between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo that ends 30 years of conflict in central Africa that the U.S. leader described as "one of the worst wars anyone's
S&P 500, Nasdaq set records in dramatic 3-month turnaround
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
S&P 500, Nasdaq set records in dramatic 3-month turnaround
June 27 (UPI) -- The Standard & Poor's 500 and Nasdaq Composite on Friday rose to record highs nearly three months after plunging to bearish stock prices amid tariff wars.
Canadian national awaiting deportation dies in Miami detention center
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Canadian national awaiting deportation dies in Miami detention center
June 27 (UPI) -- Canadian officials are "urgently seeking more information" after one of their citizens died while in a detention center in Miami pending deporation after being convicted of a felony in 2023.
Among many high court rulings Friday, a key one limits power of injunctions
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Among many high court rulings Friday, a key one limits power of injunctions
June 27 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court has limited the ability of lower courts to stop President Donald Trump's executive actions in a landmark ruling Friday.
Poll: Nearly 25% of Americans have deportation fears for friends, family
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Poll: Nearly 25% of Americans have deportation fears for friends, family
June 27 (UPI) -- Just under a quarter of those surveyed worry they or someone they know in the United States could be deported, according to a new poll published Friday.
California Gov. Newsom sues Fox News in $787M defamation suit over Trump call
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
California Gov. Newsom sues Fox News in $787M defamation suit over Trump call
June 27 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday filed a $787 million defamation lawsuit against Fox News, alleging misleading comments about his phone call with President Donald Trump.

Trending Stories

North Korea to send thousands of workers to help rebuild Russia's Kursk
North Korea to send thousands of workers to help rebuild Russia's Kursk
Analysis of flight recorder data from Air India crash gets underway
Analysis of flight recorder data from Air India crash gets underway
Iran admits U.S. strikes caused 'significant damage' to nuclear sites
Iran admits U.S. strikes caused 'significant damage' to nuclear sites
Japan executes 'Twitter Killer' who murdered nine people in 2017
Japan executes 'Twitter Killer' who murdered nine people in 2017
GOP's Comer subpoenas Jill Biden aide in panel's probe of Joe Biden's mental health
GOP's Comer subpoenas Jill Biden aide in panel's probe of Joe Biden's mental health

Follow Us