Trending
Top News
June 26, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.S. Supreme Court legalizes same-sex marriage

On June 26, 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that states are constitutionally compelled to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, legalizing gay marriage nationwide.

By UPI Staff
Share with X
Supporters take selfies after the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in favor of gay marriage across the U.S. at the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., on June 26, 2015. File Photo by Gabriella Demczuk/UPI
1 of 5 | Supporters take selfies after the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in favor of gay marriage across the U.S. at the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., on June 26, 2015. File Photo by Gabriella Demczuk/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1900, Dr. Walter Reed and his medical team began a successful campaign to eradicate yellow fever in the Panama Canal Zone.

In 1917, the first troops of the American Expeditionary Force reached France in World War I.

In 1939, film censors approved Gone With The Wind but fined Producer David O. Selznick $5,000 for objectionable language in Rhett Butler's famous closing line to Scarlett O'Hara: "Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn."

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In 1945, the United Nations Charter drawn up at a conference in San Francisco, was signed by representatives of 50 nations -- the original U.N. members. The organization officially began operations Oct. 24, 1945. U.N. Day is Oct. 24 each year.

In 1948, two days after the start of the blockade of Berlin, the Western Allies organized the Berlin airlift to ferry supplies to the people of West Berlin.

In 1959, U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II formally opened the St. Lawrence Seaway in Canada.

In 1974, the barcode, allowing for the electronic scanning of prices, was used for the first time. The purchase was a pack of gum at a supermarket in Troy, Ohio.

In 1976, the CN Tower, then the world's tallest free-standing structure at 1,815 feet 5 inches tall opened in Toronto.

In 1990, U.S. President George H.W. Bush discarded his "no new taxes" campaign pledge, saying "it is clear to me" taxes are needed as part of a deficit-reduction package.

In 1992, U.S. Navy Secretary H. Lawrence Garrett resigned, accepting responsibility for the "Tailhook" incident involving the harassment of Navy women by naval aviators.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton ordered a cruise missile attack against the Iraqi intelligence headquarters in Baghdad after "compelling evidence" showed the Saddam Hussein regime plotted to assassinate former President George H.W. Bush in 1992.

In 1997, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone by J.K. Rowling was published, launching the start of a seven-book and series that captured the world's imagination and spurred several films and assorted spinoffs.

File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI

In 2000, two rival groups of scientists announced they had deciphered the genetic code, the human genome.

In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the Constitution protects an individual's right to carry a gun for private use but said the ruling did nothing to alter the ban on gun ownership by felons or the mentally ill, or carrying a gun into such "sensitive" areas as schools or government buildings.

In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that states are constitutionally compelled to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, legalizing gay marriage nationwide.

In 2019, two cities in Florida -- Riviera Beach and Lake City -- paid hackers hundreds of thousands of dollars to relinquish control of their computer systems.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump, White House hit back following Iran nuclear facilities report
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump, White House hit back following Iran nuclear facilities report
June 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and his administration have come out in force to support his claim that last weekend's bombing completely destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities.
Trump administration challenges Minnesota Dream Act in court
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump administration challenges Minnesota Dream Act in court
June 25 (UPI) -- The Trump administration on Wednesday filed a lawsuit challenging Minnesota laws that provide some undocumented immigrants with higher-education tuition benefits not offered to U.S. citizens.
1,155 pounds of cocaine seized, 3 Dominicans arrested in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
1,155 pounds of cocaine seized, 3 Dominicans arrested in Puerto Rico
June 25 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 1,155 pounds of cocaine with a street value of about $15 million south of Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, two days after a vessel with 18 pounds of cocaine was found nearby in Rincon.
Colorado terror attack suspect charged with 12 hate crime counts
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Colorado terror attack suspect charged with 12 hate crime counts
June 25 (UPI) -- The 45-year-old man accused of using a flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to burn people demonstrating in support of Israeli hostages in Boulder, Colo., has been charged with 12 counts of hate crime, according to the Ju
Mississippi executes man on death row for nearly 50 years
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Mississippi executes man on death row for nearly 50 years
June 25 (UPI) -- The longest-serving death row inmate in Mississippi's history, Richard Jordan, was executed Wednesday evening at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman.
HUD to move headquarters from D.C. to Virginia
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
HUD to move headquarters from D.C. to Virginia
June 25 (UPI) -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced plans to move 2,700 employees from its headquarters in the District of Columbia to space in northern Virginia occupied by National Science Foundation.
Man arrested after officer pursuing suspect 'ambushed' at Calif. mall
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Man arrested after officer pursuing suspect 'ambushed' at Calif. mall
June 25 (UPI) -- Police in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday captured a suspect wanted in the weekend shooting of two teens in a vehicle, following a pursuit at a Southern California outdoor shopping mall.
Trump's budget director defends NPR, PBS, foreign aid cuts to senators
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump's budget director defends NPR, PBS, foreign aid cuts to senators
June 25 (UPI) -- White House budget director Russell Vought on Wednesday urged U.S. senators to approve the Trump administration's proposed cuts of $8.3 billion in foreign assistance and $1.1 billion for public broadcasting.
Senate confirms Dabbar as Commerce Department deputy secretary
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Senate confirms Dabbar as Commerce Department deputy secretary
June 25 (UPI) -- The Senate on Wednesday voted 56-40 to confirm Paul Dabbar as the deputy secretary of the Commerce Department.
Orange County, Calif., registrar sued over non-citizen voter records
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Orange County, Calif., registrar sued over non-citizen voter records
June 25 (UPI) -- Orange County (Calif.) Registrar of Voters Robert Page has unlawfully refused to provide complete records showing the removal of non-citizens from voter registration lists, the Department of Justice says.

Trending Stories

British man found guilty of 2024 samurai sword killing of 14-year-old boy
British man found guilty of 2024 samurai sword killing of 14-year-old boy
Sen. Schumer treated for dehydration, goes back to work
Sen. Schumer treated for dehydration, goes back to work
N.J. lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella
N.J. lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella
Meta confirms technical error suspended thousands of Facebook Groups
Meta confirms technical error suspended thousands of Facebook Groups
At least 20 killed, 300 hurt after Russia bombards Ukrainian heartland
At least 20 killed, 300 hurt after Russia bombards Ukrainian heartland

Follow Us