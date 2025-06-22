Top News
June 22, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Nixon, Brezhnev sign nuclear pact

On June 22, 1973, U.S. President Richard Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed a pledge to try to avoid nuclear war.

By UPI Staff
Share with X
President Richard Nixon and Soviet Communist Party Chief Leonid Brezhnev exchange pens used in signing an agreement on June 22, 1973, to avoid military confrontations and threats of force that might trigger nuclear war. The ceremony was in the East Room of the White House in Washington. File Photo by Frank Cancellare/UPI
1 of 4 | President Richard Nixon and Soviet Communist Party Chief Leonid Brezhnev exchange pens used in signing an agreement on June 22, 1973, to avoid military confrontations and threats of force that might trigger nuclear war. The ceremony was in the East Room of the White House in Washington. File Photo by Frank Cancellare/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1918, an empty troop train rear-ended the Hagenbeck-Wallace Circus train in Ivanhoe, Ind., killing 53 circus performers and many animals. The circus train had stopped to fix its brakes.

In 1940, France fell to Germany in World War II. Nazi and French leaders signed the second armistice at Compiègne, France, in Ferdinand Foch's Railway Car.

In 1941, Germany invaded the Soviet Union.

In 1973, U.S. President Richard Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed a pledge to try to avoid nuclear war.

In 1977, former U.S. Attorney General John Mitchell entered a federal prison for Watergate crimes. He was released for medical reasons 19 months later.

In 2011, reputed former Boston crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger, indicted in 19 homicides, was captured in Santa Monica, Calif., ending a 16-year manhunt. Bulger was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2012, accused child-molester Jerry Sandusky, a former Penn State assistant football coach, was convicted on 45 sex-abuse charges. He was sentenced to up to 60 years in prisoned and died in 2018.

File Photo by George M Powers/UPI

In 2023, the U.S. Coast Guard announced that all five people aboard the Titan submersible that lost contact during a dive to view the Titanic wreckage were presumed dead. Searchers had earlier discovered a debris field on the ocean floor in their quest for the men.

File Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amber Howie/Coast Guard/EPA-EFE

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, June 22, 2025
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, June 22, 2025
On June 22, 1973, U.S. President Richard Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed a pledge to try to avoid nuclear war.
Trump says U.S. 'obliterated' three Iranian nuclear sites
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump says U.S. 'obliterated' three Iranian nuclear sites
June 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Saturday night that U.S. warplanes "obliterated" three Iranian nuclear sites, while warning the Islamic regime to agree to peace or more attacks will follow.
8 killed, 13 injured in Brazil hot-air-balloon fire and crash
World News // 7 hours ago
8 killed, 13 injured in Brazil hot-air-balloon fire and crash
June 21 (UPI) -- A hot-air balloon carrying 21 passengers caught fire and killed eight during what was to be a 45-minute tourist flight in Brazil on Saturday morning.
European leaders seek 'digital sovereignty' over tech infrastructure
World News // 10 hours ago
European leaders seek 'digital sovereignty' over tech infrastructure
June 21 (UPI) -- Leaders of many European nations say they need to do more to develop technological infrastructure to ensure digital sovereignty instead of relying on services from global tech firms.
N.C. governor vetoes permit-less concealed carry, ICE cooperation
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
N.C. governor vetoes permit-less concealed carry, ICE cooperation
June 21 (UPI) -- North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein vetoed a bill to require state law enforcement to work more closely with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in addition to another that would allow permit-less concealed firearms.
Appeals court panel rules against Louisiana Ten Commandments law
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Appeals court panel rules against Louisiana Ten Commandments law
June 21 (UPI) -- Louisiana can not compel officials to display the Ten Commandments in public school and college classrooms, a federal appeals court has ruled.
Arrest made in hit-and-run death of Realtor in Netflix reality series
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Arrest made in hit-and-run death of Realtor in Netflix reality series
June 21 (UPI) -- Police on Long Island have arrested a suspect in the fatal hit-and-run crash of Sara Burack, a luxury real estate agent featured on Netflix's Million Dollar Beach House. She was 40.
Minnesota suspect gave wife 'bailout plan,' according to affidavit
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Minnesota suspect gave wife 'bailout plan,' according to affidavit
June 21 (UPI) -- The Minnesota man facing federal and state charges in the shootings of two state legislators and their spouses one week ago gave his wife a "bailout plan" to be used, according to unsealed court documents.
JD Vance mocks Sen. Alex Padilla, criticizes California officials
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
JD Vance mocks Sen. Alex Padilla, criticizes California officials
June 21 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance got the name of Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., wrong while criticizing him, along with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, over immigration raids in that city.
Vladimir Putin hints at efforts to capture major Ukrainian city
World News // 15 hours ago
Vladimir Putin hints at efforts to capture major Ukrainian city
June 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin hints at capturing another major Ukrainian city through military force.

Trending Stories

Trump says U.S. 'obliterated' three Iranian nuclear sites
Trump says U.S. 'obliterated' three Iranian nuclear sites
U.S. company to provide $6B loan for British nuclear power project
U.S. company to provide $6B loan for British nuclear power project
N.C. governor vetoes permit-less concealed carry, ICE cooperation
N.C. governor vetoes permit-less concealed carry, ICE cooperation
JD Vance mocks Sen. Alex Padilla, criticizes California officials
JD Vance mocks Sen. Alex Padilla, criticizes California officials
North Korea to send thousands of workers to help rebuild Russia's Kursk
North Korea to send thousands of workers to help rebuild Russia's Kursk

Follow Us