Trending
Top News
June 18, 2025 / 7:55 AM

Tyler Perry denies sexual assault claims in actor's lawsuit

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Tyler Perry speaks at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 9. He denies the claims in a $260 million lawsuit, filed Friday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Tyler Perry speaks at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 9. He denies the claims in a $260 million lawsuit, filed Friday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Tyler Perry denies claims that he sexually assaulted an actor who worked on his television shows The Oval and Ruthless.

Derek Dixon's $260 million lawsuit asserts that the Madea star escalated "sexual harassment, assault and battery and professional retaliation when Mr. Dixon did not reciprocate Mr. Perry's unwanted advances."

The lawsuit, filed Friday, alleges that "strange and untowardly" text messages began after the pair met in 2019, and that Dixon was assaulted in January 2020 before eventually being offered a part in The Oval.

"Dixon immediately understood that his job security depended on his 'relationship' with Perry. From this point on, Dixon worked with the constant fear of losing his job if he did not engage with and endure Perry's sexual harassment," the lawsuit alleges, as reported by Good Morning America.

The actor claims that his stress was so severe he was prescribed an antidepressant, and ultimately moved to Santa Monica, Calif.

Perry's attorney, Matthew Boyd, denied the claims and dismissed the lawsuit as a "scam."

"This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam. But Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail," he said.

Tyler Perry's Madea's Destination Wedding is due July 11. He is also behind the film Straw, starring Taraji P. Henson and Teyana Taylor, which arrived on Netflix June 6.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Israel-Iran war: Trump weighs direct U.S. involvement
World News // 43 minutes ago
Israel-Iran war: Trump weighs direct U.S. involvement
June 18 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump was weighing overnight whether to take the country to war with Iran after an emergency meeting of his national security team in the White House.
G7 Summit: South Korea, Japan take initial step toward renewed ties
World News // 1 hour ago
G7 Summit: South Korea, Japan take initial step toward renewed ties
SEOUL, June 18 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held their first bilateral summit Tuesday, on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Toronto.
North Korea to send thousands of workers to help rebuild Russia's Kursk
World News // 1 hour ago
North Korea to send thousands of workers to help rebuild Russia's Kursk
SEOUL, June 18 (UPI) -- North Korea will send 6,000 military workers and combat engineers to help rebuild Russia's Kursk region, Moscow's top security official said, in the latest show of growing ties between the two countries.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Top News // 5 hours ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, June 18, 2025
On June 18, 1975, Saudi Arabian Prince Museid was publicly beheaded in Riyadh for the assassination of King Faisal.
On This Day: Saudi prince executed for assassination of King Faisal
Top News // 5 hours ago
On This Day: Saudi prince executed for assassination of King Faisal
On June 18, 1975, Saudi Arabian Prince Museid was publicly beheaded in Riyadh for the assassination of King Faisal.
Israel-Iran war: Khamenei warns 'battle begins,' launches hypersonic missiles
World News // 15 hours ago
Israel-Iran war: Khamenei warns 'battle begins,' launches hypersonic missiles
June 17 (UPI) -- Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is an "easy target," and Iran should surrender unconditionally, President Donald Trump said Tuesday before Iran's leader countered with his own warning, "the battle begins."
Judge expands order against Trump administration's passport gender policy
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge expands order against Trump administration's passport gender policy
June 17 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Massachusetts on Tuesday expanded an order against the State Department's passport gender policy to include all applicants who are transgender or nonbinary.
Chicago relaunches 'Know Your Rights' campaign amid increased deportations
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Chicago relaunches 'Know Your Rights' campaign amid increased deportations
June 17 (UPI) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is warning President Donald Trump to "respect the Constitution" after the president ordered ICE agents to ramp up deportation efforts in Democratic-led sanctuary cities.
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem hospitalized for allergic reaction
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem hospitalized for allergic reaction
June 17 (UPI) -- Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is resting in a Washington, D.C., hospital after suffering an allergic reaction on Tuesday.
Trump refuses to call Minnesota Gov. Walz after deadly lawmaker shootings
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump refuses to call Minnesota Gov. Walz after deadly lawmaker shootings
June 17 (UPI) -- After a Minnesota state lawmaker was shot to death over the weekend in a "politically motivated assassination," President Donald Trump defied tradition and insisted Tuesday he would not be calling Gov. Tim Walz.

Trending Stories

Israel-Iran war: Khamenei warns 'battle begins,' launches hypersonic missiles
Israel-Iran war: Khamenei warns 'battle begins,' launches hypersonic missiles
NAACP breaks 116-year tradition, won't invite president to annual convention
NAACP breaks 116-year tradition, won't invite president to annual convention
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem hospitalized for allergic reaction
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem hospitalized for allergic reaction
Border agents seize $6.7 million in amphetamines, stolen sports car
Border agents seize $6.7 million in amphetamines, stolen sports car
Fastest-ever 2026 Corvette is twin-turbo hybrid hypercar
Fastest-ever 2026 Corvette is twin-turbo hybrid hypercar

Follow Us