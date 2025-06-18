Trending
June 18, 2025 / 10:57 AM

Pacific tropical storm Erick becomes hurricane

By Jessica Inman
Tropical storm Erick was upgraded to a hurricane on Wednesday. Image from National Hurricane Center.
June 18 (UPI) -- Pacific Tropical Storm Erick was upgraded to a hurricane early Monday morning, with sustained winds of 75 miles per hour.

In its 7 EDT update, the National Hurricane Center said that Erick was situated about 160 miles south-southeast of Puerto Angel, Mexico, and about 275 miles southeast of Punta Maldonado, Mexico, moving at 7 mph.

Southern Mexico could begin experiencing hurricane conditions and flash flooding Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, the advisory states.

Acapulco to Puerto Angel is currently under a hurricane warning, while a hurricane watch has been issued for the area west of Acapulco to Tecpan de Galeana and East of Puerto Angel to Bahias de Huatulco.

The region betwen Puerto Angel and Salina Cruz is under a tropical storm warning.

Oaxaca and Guerrero will receive between 8 and 16 inches of rain, with up to 20 inches, the NHC said.

"The rainfall will lead to life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas of steep terrain," the advisory states.

Chicken Alfredo sold at Walmart, Kroger recalled over listeria fear
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Chicken Alfredo sold at Walmart, Kroger recalled over listeria fear
June 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Tuesday that FreshRealm is recalling chicken Alfredo products that may be tainted with Listeria monocytogenes. All products made before Tuesday are affected.
Trump to grant TikTok another 90 day reprieve from legal ban in U.S.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump to grant TikTok another 90 day reprieve from legal ban in U.S.
June 18 (UPI) -- TikTok was given a lifeline for a third time by President Trump, allowing it to keep running through mid-September in spite of U.S. legislation requiring its Chinese owners to divest its operation.
7 indicted in $100 million California Brinks truck jewelry theft
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
7 indicted in $100 million California Brinks truck jewelry theft
June 18 (UPI) -- Seven Californians are indicted in a 2022 $100 million Brinks truck jewelry heist in Lebec, north of Los Angeles. They are charged for allegedly stealing gold, diamonds, rubies, emeralds and luxury watches.
Russian attack on Kyiv kills at least 28, including U.S. citizen
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian attack on Kyiv kills at least 28, including U.S. citizen
June 18 (UPI) -- An American citizen was among at least 28 people killed in a deadly and huge Russian strike on Kyiv overnight Tuesday.
Indonesia on high alert after volcano erupts in Lesser Sunda Islands
World News // 2 hours ago
Indonesia on high alert after volcano erupts in Lesser Sunda Islands
June 18 (UPI) -- Indonesia's Lewotobi active Laki Lai volcano spewed searing miles-high ash column into the skies over Flores island, 440 miles east of Bali, grounding flights serving the popular tourist island all across the region.
Tyler Perry denies sexual assault claims in actor's lawsuit
Top News // 3 hours ago
Tyler Perry denies sexual assault claims in actor's lawsuit
June 18 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Tyler Perry denies claims that he sexually assaulted an actor who worked on his television shows "The Oval" and "Ruthless."
Israel-Iran war: Trump weighs direct U.S. involvement
World News // 3 hours ago
Israel-Iran war: Trump weighs direct U.S. involvement
June 18 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump was weighing overnight whether to take the country to war with Iran after an emergency meeting of his national security team in the White House.
G7 Summit: South Korea, Japan take initial step toward renewed ties
World News // 4 hours ago
G7 Summit: South Korea, Japan take initial step toward renewed ties
SEOUL, June 18 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held their first bilateral summit Tuesday, on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Toronto.
North Korea to send thousands of workers to help rebuild Russia's Kursk
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea to send thousands of workers to help rebuild Russia's Kursk
SEOUL, June 18 (UPI) -- North Korea will send 6,000 military workers and combat engineers to help rebuild Russia's Kursk region, Moscow's top security official said, in the latest show of growing ties between the two countries.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Top News // 8 hours ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, June 18, 2025
On June 18, 1975, Saudi Arabian Prince Museid was publicly beheaded in Riyadh for the assassination of King Faisal.

