Pacific tropical storm Erick becomes hurricane

Tropical storm Erick was upgraded to a hurricane on Wednesday. Image from National Hurricane Center.

June 18 (UPI) -- Pacific Tropical Storm Erick was upgraded to a hurricane early Monday morning, with sustained winds of 75 miles per hour.

In its 7 EDT update, the National Hurricane Center said that Erick was situated about 160 miles south-southeast of Puerto Angel, Mexico, and about 275 miles southeast of Punta Maldonado, Mexico, moving at 7 mph.

Southern Mexico could begin experiencing hurricane conditions and flash flooding Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, the advisory states.

Acapulco to Puerto Angel is currently under a hurricane warning, while a hurricane watch has been issued for the area west of Acapulco to Tecpan de Galeana and East of Puerto Angel to Bahias de Huatulco.

The region betwen Puerto Angel and Salina Cruz is under a tropical storm warning.

Oaxaca and Guerrero will receive between 8 and 16 inches of rain, with up to 20 inches, the NHC said.

"The rainfall will lead to life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas of steep terrain," the advisory states.