Trending
Top News
June 18, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Saudi prince executed for assassination of King Faisal

On June 18, 1975, Saudi Arabian Prince Museid was publicly beheaded in Riyadh for the assassination of King Faisal.

By UPI Staff
Share with X
On June 18, 1975, Saudi Arabian Prince Museid was publicly beheaded in Riyadh for the assassination of King Faisal, pictured. File Photo by Marion S. Trikosko/Library of Congress
1 of 5 | On June 18, 1975, Saudi Arabian Prince Museid was publicly beheaded in Riyadh for the assassination of King Faisal, pictured. File Photo by Marion S. Trikosko/Library of Congress

On this date in history:

In 1812, the United States declared war on Britain, beginning the War of 1812.

In 1815, England's Duke of Wellington and Prussian Field Marshal Gebhard von Blucher defeated Napoleon at Waterloo in Belgium.

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In 1975, Saudi Arabian Prince Museid was publicly beheaded in Riyadh for the assassination of his uncle, King Faisal.

In 1979, U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed a strategic arms control treaty (SALT II) in Vienna.

In 1983, Sally Ride became the first American woman in space after the shuttle Challenger was launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla.

In 1990, gunman James Edward Pough, 42, whose car had been repossessed, killed nine people and wounded four before killing himself at a General Motors Acceptance Corp. loan office in Jacksonville, Fla. Investigators said he had killed two people and injured two others a day earlier.

In 1997, Turkish Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan resigned under pressure after his governing coalition lost its majority in Parliament.

File Photo by Tarik Tinazay/EPA

In 2004, U.S. hostage Paul Johnson Jr., 49, was killed by his Saudi captors despite pleas from senior Muslim clerics.

In 2014, Spanish King Juan Carlos abdicated the throne amid scandal, massive unemployment and regional separatism. His son was crowned King Felipe VI one day later.

In 2018, President Donald Trump directed the Department of Defense to create a sixth branch of the military -- a Space Force.

In 2023, the U.S. Coast Guard announced that the Titan, a small submersible with five people on board, went missing off the coast of Newfoundland during an expedition to visit the site of the sunken Titanic. After days of searching, it was determined the submersible imploded, killing pilot and OceanGate founder Stockton Rush, crew member Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and tourists Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood and Suleman Dawood.

In 2024, AI-related earnings enabled chipmaker Nvidia to surpass Microsoft as the world's most valuable publicly traded company.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Top News // 43 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, June 18, 2025
On June 18, 1975, Saudi Arabian Prince Museid was publicly beheaded in Riyadh for the assassination of King Faisal.
Israel-Iran war: Khamenei warns 'battle begins,' launches hypersonic missiles
World News // 11 hours ago
Israel-Iran war: Khamenei warns 'battle begins,' launches hypersonic missiles
June 17 (UPI) -- Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is an "easy target," and Iran should surrender unconditionally, President Donald Trump said Tuesday before Iran's leader countered with his own warning, "the battle begins."
Judge expands order against Trump administration's passport gender policy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge expands order against Trump administration's passport gender policy
June 17 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Massachusetts on Tuesday expanded an order against the State Department's passport gender policy to include all applicants who are transgender or nonbinary.
Chicago relaunches 'Know Your Rights' campaign amid increased deportations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Chicago relaunches 'Know Your Rights' campaign amid increased deportations
June 17 (UPI) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is warning President Donald Trump to "respect the Constitution" after the president ordered ICE agents to ramp up deportation efforts in Democratic-led sanctuary cities.
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem hospitalized for allergic reaction
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem hospitalized for allergic reaction
June 17 (UPI) -- Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is resting in a Washington, D.C., hospital after suffering an allergic reaction on Tuesday.
Trump refuses to call Minnesota Gov. Walz after deadly lawmaker shootings
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump refuses to call Minnesota Gov. Walz after deadly lawmaker shootings
June 17 (UPI) -- After a Minnesota state lawmaker was shot to death over the weekend in a "politically motivated assassination," President Donald Trump defied tradition and insisted Tuesday he would not be calling Gov. Tim Walz.
Justice Department asked to investigate N.Y. school mascot case
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Justice Department asked to investigate N.Y. school mascot case
June 17 (UPI) -- New York state education officials might face a U.S. Justice Department investigation into potential Title VI of the Civil Rights Act violations related to a public school's chosen mascot.
NAACP breaks 116-year tradition, won't invite president to annual convention
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
NAACP breaks 116-year tradition, won't invite president to annual convention
June 17 (UPI) -- The NAACP will not invite U.S. President Donald Trump to address its annual convention next month in a break with a 116-year tradition, saying Trump is "attacking" democracy and civil rights.
JPMorgan Chase boosts Sapphire Reserve credit card annual fee to $795
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
JPMorgan Chase boosts Sapphire Reserve credit card annual fee to $795
June 17 (UPI) -- JPMorgan Chase is banking on a slew of new travel rewards to justify a massive annual fee increase of 45% on its popular premium credit card, Sapphire Reserve.
Masked ICE agents arrest NYC comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Masked ICE agents arrest NYC comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander
June 17 (UPI) -- New York City comptroller Brad Lander, a Democratic candidate for mayor, was accosted and arrested by masked federal ICE agents after an immigration court hearing.

Trending Stories

Israel-Iran war: Khamenei warns 'battle begins,' launches hypersonic missiles
Israel-Iran war: Khamenei warns 'battle begins,' launches hypersonic missiles
NAACP breaks 116-year tradition, won't invite president to annual convention
NAACP breaks 116-year tradition, won't invite president to annual convention
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem hospitalized for allergic reaction
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem hospitalized for allergic reaction
Border agents seize $6.7 million in amphetamines, stolen sports car
Border agents seize $6.7 million in amphetamines, stolen sports car
Fastest-ever 2026 Corvette is twin-turbo hybrid hypercar
Fastest-ever 2026 Corvette is twin-turbo hybrid hypercar

Follow Us