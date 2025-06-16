Top News
June 16, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: SLA fugitive captured after 20 years on the run

On June 16, 1999, police arrested Sara Jane Olson, formerly known as Kathleen Ann Soliah, a member of the terrorist Symbionese Liberation Army that kidnapped newspaper heiress Patty Hearst.

By UPI Staff
On June 16, 1999, police arrested Kathleen Ann Soliah, a member of the terrorist Symbionese Liberation Army, which kidnapped newspaper heiress Patty Hearst. She pleaded guilty to planting bombs and a role in killing a bank customer during a robbery. Soliah, who later changed her name to Sara Jane Olson, was released from prison in 2009.
File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

On this date in history:

In 1883, the New York Giants had the first Ladies' Day baseball game.

In 1909, President William Howard Taft, in a message to Congress, recommended the adoption of a constitutional amendment giving the federal government the right to levy and collect an income tax.

In 1940, Marshal Henri-Philippe Petain became prime minister of the Vichy government in France.

Vichy, France, Marshal Philippe Petain (L) greets Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in 1940. File Photo courtesy the German Federal Archive

In 1963, the Soviet Union put the first woman into space, cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova.

In 1999, police arrested Sara Jane Olson, formerly known as Kathleen Ann Soliah, a member of the terrorist Symbionese Liberation Army that kidnapped newspaper heiress Patty Hearst. After more than 20 years on the run, Olson pleaded guilty to planting bombs and a role in killing a bank customer during a robbery. Soliah, who later changed her name to Sara Jane Olson, was released from prison in 2009.

In 2005, Sgt. Leigh Ann Hester, 23, of Bowling Green, Ky., became the first female soldier to receive the Silver Star for bravery in combat in the Iraq war.

File Photo by Jeremy D. Crisp/U.S. Army

In 2011, U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y., announced he would resign after admitting he sent sexually suggestive photos on social networks Facebook and Twitter. He left office the following week.

In 2012, Saudi Arabia announced the death of Crown Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz al-Saud eight months after he became heir to the throne. He was succeeded as crown prince by Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud.

In 2024, The Outsiders was named Best Musical and Daniel Radcliffe, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Paulson and Jonathan Groff won Tony Awards for their Broadway performances in the past year.

File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

UPI Almanac for Monday, June 16, 2025
