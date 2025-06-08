Top News
June 8, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: USS Liberty attacked off Egypt

On June 8, 1967, the USS Liberty, an intelligence ship sailing in international waters off Egypt, was attacked by Israeli jet planes and torpedo boats.

By UPI Staff
Share with X
The USS Liberty (AGTR-5) receives assistance from units of the Sixth Fleet, after she was attacked and seriously damaged by Israeli forces off the Sinai Peninsula on June 8 1967. An SH-3 helicopter is near her bow. File Photo courtesy U.S Navy
1 of 6 | The USS Liberty (AGTR-5) receives assistance from units of the Sixth Fleet, after she was attacked and seriously damaged by Israeli forces off the Sinai Peninsula on June 8 1967. An SH-3 helicopter is near her bow. File Photo courtesy U.S Navy

On this date in history:

In 1789, James Madison proposed the Bill of Rights, which led to the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

In 1869, Ives McGaffney of Chicago obtained a patent for a "sweeping machine," the first vacuum cleaner.

In 1949, an FBI report identified several Hollywood figures -- including Frederic March, Dalton Trumbo, John Garfield, Paul Muni and Edward G. Robinson -- as members of the Communist Party. The document's release came amid a so-called Red Scare in the United States.

In 1967, the USS Liberty, an intelligence ship sailing in international waters off Egypt, was attacked by Israeli jet planes and torpedo boats. Thirty-four Americans were killed in the attack, which Israel said was a case of mistaken identity.

In 1968, James Earl Ray, an escaped convict, was arrested in London and charged with the April 4 assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Ray died in prison in 1998.

In 1986, Austrian voters elected Kurt Waldheim as president. The former U.N. secretary-general's campaign was plagued with allegations he was involved in Nazi war crimes.

First lady Nancy Reagan (C) is pictured with (L to R) Kurt Waldheim, Dagmar Koller, Thomas Klestil, President Robert Graf, Edith Klestil, and Robert Jundbluth attend Washington's Kennedy Center on May 9, 1984, for the Vienna Volksoper. UPI File Photo

In 1994, two of the major warring factions in Bosnia, the Muslim-Croat federation and the Bosnian Serbs, signed a cease-fire agreement.

In 1995, U.S. Marines rescued downed American pilot Scott O'Grady in Bosnia.

In 2006, the leader of al-Qaida in Iraq, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, and seven others were confirmed killed in an airstrike on a house north of Baquba.

In 2009, North Korea sentenced American journalists Euna Lee and Laura Ling to 12 years in prison for "illegal entry." They were released after a visit by former U.S. President Bill Clinton.

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

In 2012, U.S. Marine Gen. John Allen, commander of NATO forces in Afghanistan, apologized to the Afghan people for the deaths of 18 civilians, including children, in an airstrike.

In 2013, Princess Madeleine of Sweden married British-American businessman Christopher O'Neill.

In 2022, Iman Vellani became the first on-screen Muslim superhero with the release of Ms. Marvel on Disney+.

In 2024, Israel Defense Forces undertook an operation to rescue four Israeli hostages in the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza. The mission left more than 100 Palestinians dead.

File Photo by Hatem Al-Rawag/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, June 8, 2025
Top News // 42 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, June 8, 2025
On June 8, 1967, the USS Liberty, an intelligence ship sailing in international waters off Egypt, was attacked by Israeli jet planes and torpedo boats.
Trump orders National Guard to Los Angeles amid ICE raid protests
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump orders National Guard to Los Angeles amid ICE raid protests
June 7 (UPI) -- Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents used riot gear as they clashed with protestors during a series of raids in Los Angeles where they ended up detaining more than 40 people.
WorldPride 2025 hosts 50th Anniversary Capital Pride event
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
WorldPride 2025 hosts 50th Anniversary Capital Pride event
June 7 (UPI) -- Thousands converged to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Capital Pride Parade Saturday in Washington, D.C., amid an extended WorldPride LGBTQ+ celebration that is billed as the world's largest.
DOD is investigating Hegseth's staffers over Houthi-strikes chats
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
DOD is investigating Hegseth's staffers over Houthi-strikes chats
June 7 (UPI) -- The Defense Department's Inspector General is investigating Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's March 13 Signal chat ahead of the U.S. military's extended aerial strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.
Army, Trump ready birthday parade with tanks, rocket launchers
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Army, Trump ready birthday parade with tanks, rocket launchers
June 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army celebrates its 250th birthday on June 14th, which coincides with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, and will be marked by a parade that may include tanks and rocket launchers at the National Mall.
Static interference forced United Airlines to disable Starlink service
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Static interference forced United Airlines to disable Starlink service
June 7 (UPI) -- Free Starlink internet service on some regional United Airlines flights has been suspended due to static interference.
FAA limits flights at Newark airport for the rest of 2025
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
FAA limits flights at Newark airport for the rest of 2025
June 7 (UPI) -- Arrivals and departures are limited for the rest of the year at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.
Trump order seeks to boost U.S. drone industry
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump order seeks to boost U.S. drone industry
June 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is taking aim at drone technology from two directions -- boost the U.S. industry and crack down on malicious activity.
China to fast-track applications for rare-earth minerals to US, EU
World News // 11 hours ago
China to fast-track applications for rare-earth minerals to US, EU
June 7 (UPI) -- China has agreed to fast-track approvals for the shipment of rare earth minerals to the United States and some European Union nations.
Supreme Court allows DOGE staffers to access Social Security data
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Supreme Court allows DOGE staffers to access Social Security data
June 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is allowing members of the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency to access personal Social Security Administration data.

Trending Stories

FBI recovers paintings stolen more than 40 years ago from N.M. museum
FBI recovers paintings stolen more than 40 years ago from N.M. museum
Supreme Court allows DOGE staffers to access Social Security data
Supreme Court allows DOGE staffers to access Social Security data
FAA limits flights at Newark airport for the rest of 2025
FAA limits flights at Newark airport for the rest of 2025
DOD is investigating Hegseth's staffers over Houthi-strikes chats
DOD is investigating Hegseth's staffers over Houthi-strikes chats
Army, Trump ready birthday parade with tanks, rocket launchers
Army, Trump ready birthday parade with tanks, rocket launchers

Follow Us