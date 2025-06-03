Trending
On This Day: London Bridge attack kills 8

On June 3, 2017, a van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and the drivers stabbed people at nearby bars and restaurants, killing eight victims.

By UPI Staff
Police officers cordon off London Bridge on June 4, 2017, in London, one day after three terrorists killed eight people and injured 48 people after driving a van at pedestrians and committing a frenzied knife attack in nearby Borough Market. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
On this date in history:

In 1888, the comic baseball poem "Casey at the Bat" was published in the Sunday edition of the San Francisco Examiner.

In 1937, the Duke of Windsor, formerly King Edward VIII, married divorcee Wallis Warfield Simpson of Baltimore after abdicating the British throne.

In 1940, waves of German bombers bombed Paris for the first time during World War II, killing hundreds of mostly civilians, damaging buildings and narrowly missing U.S. Ambassador William C. Bullitt.

In 1965, Gemini IV astronaut Ed White made the first American "walk" in space. White, attached to a 25-foot cord, was outside the spacecraft for 23 minutes. He later said the order to end his spacewalk was the "saddest moment" of his life.

File Photo by NASA

In 1968, radical feminist author and actor Valerie Solanas shot artist Andy Warhol at his New York City studio The Factory. Warhol survived the shooting after a five-hour operation to repair damage to several internal organs.

In 1989, Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, leader of the Islamic revolution, died 11 days after surgery to stop internal bleeding.

In 2004, CIA Director George Tenet resigned.

In 2008, U.S. Sen. Barack Obama of Illinois clinched the Democratic presidential nomination on the final day of the party's primary season.

In 2011, Jack Kevorkian, 83, the Michigan physician known as "Dr. Death," died. His advocacy for assisted suicide created havoc for medical ethicists and law agencies.

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

In 2012, a Dana Air jetliner crashed into a two-story apartment building in a densely populated suburb of Lagos, Nigeria, killing 153 people on the plane and 10 on the ground.

In 2017, a van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and the drivers stabbed people at nearby bars and restaurants, killing eight victims. Police fatally shot the attackers and the Islamic State claimed credit for both attacks.

In 2018, Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted, sending lava ash into nearby villages and killing more than 100 people.

In 2019, Jay-Z became the first hip-hop artist to become a billionaire, according to Forbes.

In 2021, SpaceX launched tiny squids, medical experiments and improved solar panels for the International Space Station.

File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

