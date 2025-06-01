Top News
June 1, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Lafayette Square protesters cleared for Trump church photo-op

On June 1, 2020, law enforcement officers cleared protesters from Lafayette Square near the White House using tear gas and other tactics to allow President Donald Trump to walk to St. John's Episcopal Church to pose for a photo while holding a Bible.

By UPI Staff
Share with X
On June 1, 2020, law enforcement officers cleared protesters from Lafayette Square near the White House using tear gas and other tactics to allow President Donald Trump to walk to St. John's Episcopal Church to pose for a photo while holding a Bible. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
1 of 6 | On June 1, 2020, law enforcement officers cleared protesters from Lafayette Square near the White House using tear gas and other tactics to allow President Donald Trump to walk to St. John's Episcopal Church to pose for a photo while holding a Bible. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1880, the first public pay telephone began operation in New Haven, Conn.

In 1958, Charles de Gaulle became prime minister of France with emergency powers amid the collapse of the Fourth Republic. He was elected president of France at the end of the year amid the rise of the Fifth Republic.

In 1962, Israel hanged Adolf Eichmann for his part in the killing of 6 million Jews by Nazi Germany in World War II.

In 1964, the U.S. Supreme Court banned prayers and Bible teaching in public schools on the constitutional grounds of separation of church and state.

File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI

In 1968, Helen Keller, a world-renowned author and lecturer despite being blind and deaf from infancy, died in Westport, Conn., at the age of 87.

In 1973, Prime Minister George Papadopoulos abolished the Greek monarchy and proclaimed Greece a republic with himself as president. Constantine II, the last king of Greece, died in January 2023.

In 1980, the Cable News Network -- CNN -- TV's first all-news service, went on the air.

In 1993, President Jorge Serrano Elias of Guatemala was ousted by the military.

In 1997, Betty Shabazz, Malcolm X's widow, sustained injuries when her 12-year-old grandson, Malcolm Shabazz, set fire to her apartment. She died nearly a month later.

File Photo by Roger Celestin/UPI

In 1997, teacher Jonathan Levin, the son of Time Warner's then-chairman, Gerald Levin, was tortured and killed by a former student who knew him to be wealthy and was seeking money. The student, Corey Arthur, was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. His alleged accomplice, Montoun Hart, was acquitted despite a signed, 11-page confession.

In 2001, Nepalese Crown Prince Dipendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev massacred nine members of his family, including his parents, King Birendra and Queen Aishwarya; his siblings, Prince Nirajan and Princess Shruti; and aunts and uncles Prince Dhirendra, Princess Shanti, Princess Sharada, Kumar Khadga and Princess Jayanti. Dipendra also shot himself in the head, but initially survived, and served as king for four days before dying.

In 2008, a fire at Universal Studios Hollywood burned two city blocks and destroyed iconic movie sets, including those from When Harry Met Sally, The Sting and Back to the Future.

In 2009, Air France Flight 447 from Rio de Janeiro to Paris plunged into the Atlantic Ocean, killing all 228 people on board.

In 2015, the Eastern Star, a passenger ship traveling along the Yangtze River from the eastern city of Nanjing, flipped during a violent storm, killing approximately 400 people.

In 2020, law enforcement officers cleared protesters from Lafayette Square near the White House using tear gas and other tactics to allow President Donald Trump to walk to St. John's Episcopal Church to pose for a photo while holding a Bible. The photo op came amid protests against the police killing of George Floyd which caused damage to the church.

In 2021, Adm. Linda Fagan took over for retiring Adm. Karl L. Schultz, becoming the first female commandant in the U.S. Coast Guard.

File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, June 1, 2025
Top News // 21 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, June 1, 2025
On June 1, 2020, law enforcement officers cleared protesters from Lafayette Square near the White House using tear gas and other tactics to allow President Donald Trump to walk to St. John's Episcopal Church to pose for a photo while holding a Bible.
Hegseth: Prepare for war to ensure Indo-Pacific peace
World News // 7 hours ago
Hegseth: Prepare for war to ensure Indo-Pacific peace
May 31 (UPI) -- The United States and its allies won't allow China to dominate the Indo-Pacific region, but do not seek war, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Saturday morning in Singapore.
Former rehab exec charged in alleged harassment of N.H. journalists
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Former rehab exec charged in alleged harassment of N.H. journalists
May 31 (UPI) -- The former leader of two rehab centers faces federal charges in the alleged harassment of New Hampshire Public Radio journalists in retaliation for an unfavorable news story about alleged sexual misconduct.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to meet Trump meet next week in D.C.
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to meet Trump meet next week in D.C.
May 31 (UPI) -- President Trump plans to meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz next week in Washington, D.C., in the first meeting between the two leaders.
Hamas to release 10 alive hostages in response to U.S. cease-fire plan
World News // 13 hours ago
Hamas to release 10 alive hostages in response to U.S. cease-fire plan
May 31 (UPI) -- Militant Hamas said Saturday it would release 10 living hostages and 18 bodies in return for Israel's release of Palestinian prisoners and ending the war that began in October 2023.
At least 151 killed in Nigerian flash flooding
World News // 12 hours ago
At least 151 killed in Nigerian flash flooding
May 31 (UPI) -- Torrential rains over two days caused flash flooding that killed at least 151 peopl in Mokwa, Nigeria.
ISIS claims responsibility for 2 bomb explosions in Syria
World News // 13 hours ago
ISIS claims responsibility for 2 bomb explosions in Syria
May 31 (UPI) -- The Islamic State claimed responsibility for two bomb attacks in a remote region in southern Syria on Wednesday and Thursday.
Iran boosting enriched Uranium stockpiles, U.N. nuclear watchdog says
World News // 14 hours ago
Iran boosting enriched Uranium stockpiles, U.N. nuclear watchdog says
May 31 (UPI) -- Iran has increased production of highly enriched uranium, according to the United Nations nuclear watchdog, as the nation conducts talks with the United States on a nuclear deal.
Appeals court keeps pause on Trump's mass firings at 21 agencies
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Appeals court keeps pause on Trump's mass firings at 21 agencies
May 31 (UPI) -- An three-judge federal appeals panel has kept in place a lower court's decision to pause the Trump administration's plans to downsize the federal workforce through layoffs.
Trump nominates DOJ official Emil Bove as federal appeals court judge
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Trump nominates DOJ official Emil Bove as federal appeals court judge
May 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated Emil Bove, a high-ranking official in the Justice Department and one of his former defense attorneys, to become a federal appeals court judge.

Trending Stories

Hamas to release 10 alive hostages in response to U.S. cease-fire plan
Hamas to release 10 alive hostages in response to U.S. cease-fire plan
Appeals court keeps pause on Trump's mass firings at 21 agencies
Appeals court keeps pause on Trump's mass firings at 21 agencies
Former rehab exec charged in alleged harassment of N.H. journalists
Former rehab exec charged in alleged harassment of N.H. journalists
At least 151 killed in Nigerian flash flooding
At least 151 killed in Nigerian flash flooding
Iran boosting enriched Uranium stockpiles, U.N. nuclear watchdog says
Iran boosting enriched Uranium stockpiles, U.N. nuclear watchdog says

Follow Us