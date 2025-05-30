Trending
May 30, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Trump guilty of 34 felony counts in Stormy Daniels case

On May 30, 2024, former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts against him in his New York hush-money trial involving actor Stormy Daniels.

By UPI Staff
Former President Donald Trump exits the courtroom after hearing the verdict in his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on May 30, 2024. File Photo by Steven Hirsch/UPI
1 of 4 | Former President Donald Trump exits the courtroom after hearing the verdict in his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on May 30, 2024. File Photo by Steven Hirsch/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1431, Joan of Arc was burned at the stake in Rouen, France, at age 19. She had been convicted of wearing men's clothing.

In 1783, the Pennsylvania Evening Post became the first daily newspaper published in the United States.

In 1806, future U.S. President Andrew Jackson took part in a duel, killing Charles Dickinson, a Kentucky lawyer who had called Jackson's wife a bigamist.

In 1868, the first major Memorial Day observance was held to honor those killed during the Civil War. It was originally known to some as Decoration Day.

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI

In 1911, Ray Harroun won the first Indianapolis 500 with an average speed of 74.6 mph.

In 1922, the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated in Washington.

In 1934, the House of Representatives voted to create the Everglades National Park to preserve lands in Florida. President Harry Truman officially dedicated the park in 1947.

In 1971, the unmanned U.S. space probe Mariner 9 was launched on a mission to gather scientific data on Mars. It was the first spacecraft to orbit a planet other than Earth.

In 1972, three Japanese terrorists used automatic weapons to kill 24 people at the airport in Tel Aviv, Israel.

In 2002, U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft announced the FBI would have expanded powers to monitor religious, political and other organizations as well as the Internet as a guard against terrorist attacks.

File Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI

In 2012, former Liberian President Charles Taylor, convicted of aiding war crimes, was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

In 2021, Hélio Castroneves won the 105th Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It was his record-tying fourth win. Other four-time winners include A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears.

In 2024, former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts against him in his New York hush-money trial involving actor Stormy Daniels. After winning the 2024 presidential election, Trump was sentenced in January 2025 to an unconditional discharge in the case.

File Photo by Steven Hirsch/UPI

