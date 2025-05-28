Trending
On This Day: Rebels storm palace ending Ethiopian civil war

On May 28, 1991, Ethiopian rebels seized the presidential palace and tightened their control of the capital of Addis Ababa, effectively ending a 16-year civil war.

By UPI Staff
A local resident walks past a battle tank stranded outside the Ethiopian Presidential Palace in Addis Ababa on June 9, 1991, following a battle between rebel forces and the government. On May 28, 1991, Ethiopian rebels seized the presidential palace and tightened their control of the capital of Addis Ababa, effectively ending a 16-year civil war. File Photo by Master Sgt. Ed Boyce/U.S. Department of Defense
On this date in history:

In 1892, the Sierra Club was founded by naturalist John Muir.

In 1934, the Dionne sisters, Emilie, Yvonne, Cecile, Marie and Annette, first documented set of quintuplets to survive, were born near Callander, Ontario, and soon became world-famous. Emilie died in 1954, Marie in 1970 and Yvonne in 2001.

File Photo courtesy of Library and Archives Canada

In 1961, lawyer Peter Berenson published an article in The Observer about political and religious prisoners, forming the basis for what would become Amnesty International two months later in London. The organization won the Nobel Peace Prize for its work supporting people imprisoned because of their race, religion or political views.

In 1977, a flash fire swept through a nightclub in Southgate, Ky., -- called the Beverly Hills Supper Club -- killing 162 people and injuring 30.

In 1987, West German Mathias Rust, 19, flew a single-engine plane from Finland through Soviet radar and landed beside the Kremlin in Moscow. Three days later, the Soviet defense minister and his deputy were fired.

In 1991, Ethiopian rebels seized the presidential palace and tightened their control of the capital of Addis Ababa, effectively ending a 16-year civil war and wresting power from a crumbling Marxist government that ruled the country with an iron hand for 17 years.

In 1998, actor and comedian Phil Hartman, known for his roles on Saturday Night Live and News Radio, was killed by his wife, Brynn Hartman. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office determined Brynn Hartman had cocaine, alcohol and an anti-depressant drug in her system at the time of the murder-suicide.

In 1998, Pakistan conducted an underground nuclear test despite condemnation from many countries and the imposition of U.S. economic sanctions.

In 2000, Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori easily won a runoff election but nationwide demonstrations against him continued. He resigned in September.

File Photo by Ricardo Watson/UPI

In 2002, NASA said the Mars Odyssey found evidence of ice on Mars. "We were hopeful that we could find evidence of ice, but what we have found is much more ice than we ever expected," a scientist said.

In 2008, Nepal's newly elected Constituent Assembly voted to dissolve the 239-year-old monarchy and form a republic, officially ending the reign of King Gyanendra.

In 2014, author-poet-activist Maya Angelou (I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings) died in Winston-Salem, N.C. U.S. President Barack Obama called Angelou, who was 86, "one of the brightest lights of our time."

In 2023, doctors at NYU Langone Health completed the first whole eyeball transplant in a man who sustained devastating injuries to his face in an electrical shock. The lineman, Aaron James, also received a partial face transplant.

In 2024, the Vatican issued an apology on behalf of Pope Francis after he used a homophobic slur during a meeting with the Italian Bishops Conference about admitting gay men into the seminary.

File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI

