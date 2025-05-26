Top News
May 26, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: USS Bennington explodes, killing dozens

On May 26, 1954, more than 100 crewmembers of the aircraft carrier USS Bennington died in an explosion off Rhode Island.

By UPI Staff
Share with X
On May 26, 1954, more than 100 crewmembers of the aircraft carrier USS Bennington died in an explosion off Rhode Island. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy
1 of 4 | On May 26, 1954, more than 100 crewmembers of the aircraft carrier USS Bennington died in an explosion off Rhode Island. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy

On this date in history:

In 1864, U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, anxious to create new free territories during the Civil War, signed an act establishing the Montana Territory. Montana became a state 25 years later.

In 1868, at the end of a historic two-month trial, the U.S. Senate acquitted President Andrew Johnson of impeachment charges levied against him by the House of Representatives. Johnson won acquittal by one vote on each count.

In 1896, Nicholas II became the Russian czar.

In 1897, Dracula was published by Irish writer Bram Stoker.

File Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI

In 1927, the final Ford Model T was built. More than 15 million of the vehicles were produced. Henry Ford revealed details about the car's successor, the Model A, the same day to the United Press.

In 1940, the evacuation of Dunkirk began. Sailing vessels of every kind were pressed into service to ferry British, French and Belgian soldiers trapped by advancing German forces in northern France across the English Channel.

In 1954, more than 100 crewmembers of the aircraft carrier USS Bennington died in an explosion off Rhode Island.

In 1972, at a Moscow summit, U.S. President Richard Nixon and Soviet Communist Party leader Leonid Brezhnev signed a pact limiting nuclear weapons.

UPI File Photo

In 1985, a cyclone struck the Bay of Bengal, killing 1,400 people in Bangladesh.

In 1991, a Lauda Air Boeing 767-300 exploded over Thailand after takeoff, killing all 223 people aboard.

In 1994, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, were married in the Dominican Republic. They divorced two years later.

In 2003, a plane crash in Turkey killed all 74 people aboard, including 62 Spanish soldiers returning from peacekeeping duties in Afghanistan.

In 2021, a gunman opened fire at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose, Calif., killing nine people and himself.

File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Monday, May 26, 2025
Top News // 22 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, May 26, 2025
On May 26, 1954, more than 100 crewmembers of the aircraft carrier USS Bennington died in an explosion off Rhode Island.
At least 11 injured in South Carolina shooting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
At least 11 injured in South Carolina shooting
May 26 (UPI) -- At least 11 people were hospitalized Sunday night following a shooting that erupted in a South Carolina beach town.
Police: Five skiers found dead on Swiss mountain
World News // 2 hours ago
Police: Five skiers found dead on Swiss mountain
May 26 (UPI) -- Five skiers were found dead on a Swiss mountain near Zermatt over the weekend, authorities said.
American charged for trying to firebomb U.S. embassy in Israel
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
American charged for trying to firebomb U.S. embassy in Israel
May 26 (UPI) -- A U.S. citizen was charged in the United States with attempting to firebomb the U.S. embassy in Israel earlier this month.
Trump agrees to delay U.S. tariffs on EU until July 9
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump agrees to delay U.S. tariffs on EU until July 9
May 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday said he has agreed to delay imposing a 50% tariff on European goods until July 9 to allow more time for trade negotiations.
Republican critics of 'big, beautiful bill' say 'math doesn't add up'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Republican critics of 'big, beautiful bill' say 'math doesn't add up'
May 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is losing support for his 'big, beautiful bill,' a budget measure that would add $3.3 trillion to the national deficit over the next decade.
Britain's Lando Norris wins Monaco F1 race
World News // 6 hours ago
Britain's Lando Norris wins Monaco F1 race
May 25 (UPI) -- Englishman Lando Norris won the Monaco Grand Prix from pole position Sunday, and narrowed the gap for the drivers' championship series to three points.
Texas woman sues for $83.5 million in lottery winnings
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas woman sues for $83.5 million in lottery winnings
May 25 (UPI) -- A Texas woman has sued the state's lottery commission for not awarding her $83.5 million three months after she had the winning ticket in a February Lotto Texas drawing, according to court documents.
Authorities impound British vessel for fishing in French waters
World News // 8 hours ago
Authorities impound British vessel for fishing in French waters
May 25 (UPI) -- French authorities have impounded a British vessel for allegedly fishing in their waters without a license, officials announced.
U.S. citizen with REAL ID detained by ICE
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. citizen with REAL ID detained by ICE
May 25 (UPI) -- An American citizen born in the United States was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers despite having a REAL ID. He was later released from custody after providing his Social Security number.

Trending Stories

No right to information at public libraries, 5th Circuit rules
No right to information at public libraries, 5th Circuit rules
U.S. citizen with REAL ID detained by ICE
U.S. citizen with REAL ID detained by ICE
Ukraine, Russia exchange massive air strikes amid POW swap
Ukraine, Russia exchange massive air strikes amid POW swap
At least six people injured in Colorado Springs shooting
At least six people injured in Colorado Springs shooting
'Rust' armorer jailed after death on Baldwin film set granted parole
'Rust' armorer jailed after death on Baldwin film set granted parole

Follow Us