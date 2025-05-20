Trending
Top News
May 20, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Pennsylvania Avenue closed to traffic in front of White House

On May 20, 1995, President Bill Clinton permanently closed Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House after more than 200 years of mostly unimpeded traffic.

By UPI Staff
Share with X
Military personnel practice marching on Pennsylvania Avenue for the inauguration ceremony in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., on January 18, 2021. On May 20, 1995, President Bill Clinton permanently closed Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House after more than 200 years of mostly unimpeded traffic. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
1 of 5 | Military personnel practice marching on Pennsylvania Avenue for the inauguration ceremony in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., on January 18, 2021. On May 20, 1995, President Bill Clinton permanently closed Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House after more than 200 years of mostly unimpeded traffic. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 526, up to 300,000 people were killed in an earthquake in Syria and Antioch.

In 1873, Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis were granted a patent for blue jeans with copper rivets.

In 1927, Charles Lindbergh took off from New York in his single-engine monoplane, "The Spirit of St. Louis," bound for Paris. While he winged his way across the Atlantic, his mother taught her chemistry class at Cass Technical High School as usual.

In 1940, German forces punched through the Allied lines in Abbeville, France, to reach the English Channel. The Battle of Abbeville one week later culminated in the evacuation of Dunkirk.

In 1969, in one of the more infamous and bloody battles of the Vietnam War, U.S. troops seized Dong Ap Bia mountain, commonly known as Hamburger Hill.

In 1974, Judge John Sirica ordered U.S. President Richard Nixon to turn over tapes and other records of 64 White House conversations on the Watergate affair.

UPI File Photo

In 1989, Chinese Premier Li Peng declared martial law in Beijing in response to heightened student demonstrations in Tiananmen Square.

In 1995, President Bill Clinton permanently closed Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House after more than 200 years of mostly unimpeded traffic.

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

In 2002, East Timor, a small Pacific Coast nation, gained independence from Indonesia. It is called Timor Leste.

In 2013, a tornado struck the Moore, Okla., area near Oklahoma City, killing 24 people, injuring more than 300 and destroying many buildings, including two elementary schools.

In 2018, King Mswati III announced he was changing the name of his country, Swaziland, to eSwatini, which means "land of the Swazis."

In 2024, a New Zealand auction house sold a single feather from an extinct huia bird for $28,417, making it the most expensive feather in history. The bird, the last recorded sighting of which was in 1907, was considered sacred by the Māori people.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Police arrest third suspect linked to fire set at PM Keir Starmer's London property
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Police arrest third suspect linked to fire set at PM Keir Starmer's London property
May 20 (UPI) -- Authorities in Britain have arrested a third suspect in connection with a fire set at a home owned by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Top News // 43 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, May 20, 2025
On May 20, 1995, President Bill Clinton permanently closed Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House after more than 200 years of mostly unimpeded traffic.
U.S. hits Indian travel agencies facilitating illegal migration with visa bans
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. hits Indian travel agencies facilitating illegal migration with visa bans
May 20 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is imposing visa restrictions on India-based travel agencies and their owners for facilitating illegal migration to the United States.
NTSB investigating sudden acceleration in deadly Brooklyn Bridge ship crash
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NTSB investigating sudden acceleration in deadly Brooklyn Bridge ship crash
May 20 (UPI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating Saturday's deadly crash of a Mexican Navy tall ship into New York's Brooklyn Bridge, is focused on the ship's guide tugboats and sudden acceleration.
Lithuania accuses Belarus of large-scale smuggling scheme in ICJ case
World News // 3 hours ago
Lithuania accuses Belarus of large-scale smuggling scheme in ICJ case
May 20 (UPI) -- Lithuania on Monday filed a case against Belarus in the International Court of Justice, accusing its southern neighbor of facilitating a large-scale smuggling scheme. 
FAA, NTSB investigate close call at New York's LaGuardia Airport
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FAA, NTSB investigate close call at New York's LaGuardia Airport
May 19 (UPI) -- A near collision between two commercial jets at LaGuardia Airport in New York City earlier this month is under investigation, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Monday.
Britain, Canada, France warn Israel of sanctions over renewed fighting in Gaza
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain, Canada, France warn Israel of sanctions over renewed fighting in Gaza
May 19 (UPI) -- Britain, Canada and France on Monday warned Israel that they will pursue "concrete actions" if it does not end renewed military operations in Gaza and lift restrictions on humanitarian aid.
HHS sends first self-deportees to Honduras, Colombia on charter with $1,000 stipends
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
HHS sends first self-deportees to Honduras, Colombia on charter with $1,000 stipends
May 19 (UPI) -- The first immigrants who agreed to self-deport and accept a $1,000 stipend left on a chartered flight out of the United States on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security said.
Alabama weather service radio offline for updates as severe storms threaten state
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Alabama weather service radio offline for updates as severe storms threaten state
May 19 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service in Alabama warned Monday that weather radio broadcasts are offline for routine maintenance as severe storms are forecast to hit the state Tuesday.
Supreme Court allows Trump administration to revoke temporary protected status for Venezuelans
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Supreme Court allows Trump administration to revoke temporary protected status for Venezuelans
May 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to revoke special legal protections for nearly 350,000 Venezuelan nationals living in the United States temporarily.

Trending Stories

House Budget Committee advances Trump legislative agenda bill
House Budget Committee advances Trump legislative agenda bill
Fourth of 10th escaped inmates from New Orleans jail apprehended
Fourth of 10th escaped inmates from New Orleans jail apprehended
DOJ permits sale of triggers that allow rifles to fire like machine guns
DOJ permits sale of triggers that allow rifles to fire like machine guns
Ukraine says it destroyed Russian radar in drone attack
Ukraine says it destroyed Russian radar in drone attack
CBS News president resigns over internal feud amid Trump lawsuit
CBS News president resigns over internal feud amid Trump lawsuit

Follow Us