May 16, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: NBA names Michael Jordan rookie of the year

On May 16, 1985, the NBA named the Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan rookie of the year after he led all players in points.

By UPI Staff
Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan jams for two of his game-high 50 points during fourth-quarter action November 21, 1997, to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 111-102 in two overtimes. On May 16, 1985, the NBA named Jordan rookie of the year after he led all players in points. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan jams for two of his game-high 50 points during fourth-quarter action November 21, 1997, to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 111-102 in two overtimes. On May 16, 1985, the NBA named Jordan rookie of the year after he led all players in points. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1804, the French Senate declared Napoleon Bonaparte emperor.

In 1871, U.S. Marines landed in Korea in an attempt to open the country to foreign trade.

In 1920, Joan of Arc was canonized as a saint of the Roman Catholic Church.

In 1929, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had its first Academy Awards ceremony. Wings was named Best Picture in the event at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

In 1932, following the assassination of Premier Inukai Tsuyoshi, fears began to spread that a militarist "super-party" was beginning to take shape in Japan.

File Photo courtesy of the Japan's National Diet Library

In 1969, the unmanned Soviet spacecraft Venera 5 landed on Venus.

In 1985, the NBA named the Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan rookie of the year after he led all players in points.

In 1988, U.S. Surgeon General C. Everett Koop said nicotine was as addictive as heroin or cocaine and called for the licensing of tobacco product vendors.

In 1991, Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to address a joint session of Congress.

UPI File Photo

In 1997, Mobutu Sese Seko -- who ruled Zaire for more than 30 years, allegedly looting it of billions of dollars -- fled the capital as rebel forces advanced. He died in exile less than four months later.

In 2006, Italian President Giorgio Napolitano appointed Romano Prodi premier amid charges of election fraud from outgoing Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

In 2012, Vermont became the first state to ban hydraulic fracturing (fracking) to extract gas from underground deposits.

In 2013, Britain's David Beckham announced he would retire from soccer.

In 2014, election results in India gave Narenda Modi and his opposition Bharatiya Janata Party a major victory elevating him to prime minister.

In 2019, the final episode of The Big Bang Theory aired after a 12-season run. The comedy series starred Jim Parsons (Sheldon), Johnny Galecki (Leonard), Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Simon Helberg (Howard), Kunal Nayyar (Raj), Melissa Rauch (Bernadette) and Mayim Bialik (Amy).

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

U.S. extends travel ban to North Korea for another year
World News // 56 minutes ago
U.S. extends travel ban to North Korea for another year
SEOUL, May 15 (UPI) -- The United States extended its ban on travel to North Korea for the ninth year in a row, a federal notice showed, citing "imminent danger" posed by any trips to the authoritarian state.
Woman missing nearly three weeks in California mountains found alive
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Woman missing nearly three weeks in California mountains found alive
May 16 (UPI) -- A 27-year-old Georgia woman missing nearly three weeks in the California mountains has been found alive, according to authorities.
Gov. Ron DenSantis signs bill making Florida second state to ban fluoride from public water
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gov. Ron DenSantis signs bill making Florida second state to ban fluoride from public water
May 15 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Thursday to ban fluoride in public water, making it the second state to do so.
Severe weather bears down on Midwest and Plains states with tornadoes and hail
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Severe weather bears down on Midwest and Plains states with tornadoes and hail
May 15 (UPI) -- A wide swath of the Midwest and Plains states is under a tornado watch and severe weather conditions are forecast to persist into next week, the National Weather service said Thursday.
Suspected serial killer Glen Rogers executed in Florida
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Suspected serial killer Glen Rogers executed in Florida
May 15 (UPI) -- A man convicted of murdering a woman in a Tampa Bay, Fla., motel room in 1995 was executed at 6:16 p.m. EDT on Thursday.
Homeland Security asks to mobilize 20K National Guard troops for border enforcement
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Homeland Security asks to mobilize 20K National Guard troops for border enforcement
May 15 (UPI) -- Pentagon lawyers are reviewing a request by the Department of Homeland Security for the Defense Department to activate 20,000 National Guard troops to enforce immigration laws.
FBI warning: Criminals use AI to send malicious texts, voicemails impersonating U.S. officials
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FBI warning: Criminals use AI to send malicious texts, voicemails impersonating U.S. officials
May 15 (UPI) -- Criminals could be using AI to send malicious texts and voicemails impersonating United States officials, the FBI warned Thursday.
On West Coast, protesters rally to show support for birthright citizenship
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
On West Coast, protesters rally to show support for birthright citizenship
May 15 (UPI) -- Protesters supported birthright citizenship at the San Jose, Calif., U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices on Thursday.
'Christ on Water' painting to be displayed again at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
'Christ on Water' painting to be displayed again at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
May 15 (UPI) -- A historic painting that formerly was displayed at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y., will be on display once again.

