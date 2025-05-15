Trending
Top News
May 15, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Chrysler, GM sever ties with 2,000 dealerships

On May 15, 2009, two of the "Big 3" U.S. automakers, bankrupt Chrysler and almost-bankrupt General Motors, sent notices terminating relationships with nearly 2,000 car dealers.

By UPI Staff
Share with X
On May 15, 2009, two of the "Big 3" U.S. automakers, bankrupt Chrysler and almost-bankrupt General Motors, sent notices terminating relationships with nearly 2,000 car dealers. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI
1 of 7 | On May 15, 2009, two of the "Big 3" U.S. automakers, bankrupt Chrysler and almost-bankrupt General Motors, sent notices terminating relationships with nearly 2,000 car dealers. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1911, the U.S. Supreme Court, ruling in Standard Oil Co. of New Jersey vs. United States, ordered the dissolution of the company after determining it to be a monopoly.

In 1918, the first regular U.S. airmail service was established between Washington and New York City.

In 1930, Ellen Church became the first airline stewardess, flying on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Cheyenne, Wyo. She persuaded the airline it needed a hostess in the sky and later developed a training program and manual for other stewardesses. She died in 1965 in a horseback riding accident.

In 1941, the Gloster-Whittle E 28/39 aircraft flew over Cranwell, England, in the first successful test of an Allied aircraft using jet propulsion.

In 1948, troops from Egypt, Trans-Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq invaded Israel starting the 1948 Arab-Israeli War.

In 1958, Gen. Charles De Gaulle announced "I hold myself ready to take over the powers of the Republic." Thus, the 67-year-old World War II hero stepped back into the political picture in a crisis that brought France to the brink of civil war.

UPI File Photo

In 1963, U.S. astronaut Gordon Cooper was launched into space atop an Atlas rocket in the final Mercury flight. He completed 22 orbits.

In 1969, Justice Abe Fortas, under fire for a money deal with jailed financier Louis Wolfson, resigned from the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 1972, Alabama Gov. George Wallace and three others were injured by a gunman at a presidential campaign rally in Laurel, Md. Wallace was partially paralyzed but active in Southern politics until his death in 1998.

In 1988, Soviet forces began their withdrawal from Afghanistan in compliance with the Geneva accords.

In 1991, Edith Cresson, a Socialist and former trade minister, became the first female prime minister of France.

In 2006, the U.S. State Department said it would restore diplomatic relations with Libya for the first time since 1980 and remove the country from its terrorism sponsors list.

In 2009, two of the "Big 3" U.S. automakers, bankrupt Chrysler and almost-bankrupt General Motors, sent notices terminating relationships with nearly 2,000 car dealers.

File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

In 2013, Steven Miller resigned as acting commissioner of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service amid a controversy over its alleged targeting of the Tea Party and other conservative groups.

In 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin opened the Kerch Strait Bridge, a large connection between Russia's Krasnodar region and Crimea, which Moscow annexed four years prior. The bridge was heavily damaged in October 2022 during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In 2024, Robert Fico, prime minister of Slovakia, was shot five times in an assassination attempt in Handlová. Juraj Cintula, a writer and former security guard, confessed to the shooting but said he didn't intend to kill the premier, who recovered. He said he was motivated by what he described as Fico's pro-Russian views and support of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

File Photo by Jakub Gavlak/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

Mother, stepfather arrested after daughter escapes home after years of confinement, abuse
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Mother, stepfather arrested after daughter escapes home after years of confinement, abuse
May 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in western New Jersey arrested and charged a mother and stepfather after their 18-year-old daughter whom they had chained up and locked in a dog create for years escaped their home last week.
Russian Harvard researcher detained for months charged with smuggling
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Russian Harvard researcher detained for months charged with smuggling
May 14 (UPI) -- A Russian Harvard University Medical School researcher held in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody since February has been arrested and charged with smuggling biological material into the United States.
New Gaza Humanitarian Foundation plans to deliver food relief in Gaza
World News // 3 hours ago
New Gaza Humanitarian Foundation plans to deliver food relief in Gaza
May 14 (UPI) -- he Israeli government will allow humanitarian aid to resume for several hundred thousand starving Palestinians in the Gaza Strip by a new relief group, Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.
For third straight day, Trump administration imposes Iran-related sanctions amid nuclear talks
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
For third straight day, Trump administration imposes Iran-related sanctions amid nuclear talks
May 14 (UPI) -- For a third straight day, the United States on Wednesday issued sanctions targeting Iran as the Trump administration attempts to negotiate a new nuclear arms deal with the Middle Eastern country.
Transportation secretary budget testimony focuses on problems at Newark airport
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Transportation secretary budget testimony focuses on problems at Newark airport
May 14 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told House committee members about plans to reduce flights involving troubled Newark Liberty International Airport as he explained why his wife was put on a plane at another airport
Health Secretary Kennedy spars with House, Senate panels over proposed 2026 budget
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Health Secretary Kennedy spars with House, Senate panels over proposed 2026 budget
May 14 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. defended proposed 2026 budget reductions during separate House and Senate committee budget hearings on Wednesday.
Senate Dems ask AG Bondi to investigate Musk-owned Starlink deals
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Senate Dems ask AG Bondi to investigate Musk-owned Starlink deals
May 14 (UPI) -- Several Senate Democrats want to know if the Trump administration is intervening on behalf of Elon Musk-owned Starlink to enable the global communications firm to land more deals with other nations.
Toddler held in U.S. reunited with her mother in Venezuela after parents deported
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Toddler held in U.S. reunited with her mother in Venezuela after parents deported
May 14 (UPI) -- A 2-year-old kept in U.S. government custody after her parents were deported was reunited with her mother in Venezuela on Wednesday.
Whoopi Goldberg to launch tea during N.Y. cannabis industry event
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Whoopi Goldberg to launch tea during N.Y. cannabis industry event
May 14 (UPI) -- Award-winning actress, comedian, television host and entrepreneur Whoopi Goldberg will headline the Cannabis Means Business event next month in New York City.
Ex-Michigan National Guard member accused of planning ISIS-inspired attack at Army base
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ex-Michigan National Guard member accused of planning ISIS-inspired attack at Army base
May 14 (UPI) -- A former member of Michigan's Army National Guard has been charged with planning to carry out an ISIS-inspired mass attack Tuesday on a U.S. Army facility near Detroit that was thwarted.

Trending Stories

Nissan to shut 7 plants, cut 20,000 jobs
Nissan to shut 7 plants, cut 20,000 jobs
Acting head of ICE clashes with Democrats, says agency funding assured through fiscal 2026
Acting head of ICE clashes with Democrats, says agency funding assured through fiscal 2026
Officials: 749 cartons of illegally imported cigarettes aboard cruise ship worth almost $60K
Officials: 749 cartons of illegally imported cigarettes aboard cruise ship worth almost $60K
Kim Jong Un oversees combat training drills, stresses 'full preparations for war'
Kim Jong Un oversees combat training drills, stresses 'full preparations for war'
Ex-Michigan National Guard member accused of planning ISIS-inspired attack at Army base
Ex-Michigan National Guard member accused of planning ISIS-inspired attack at Army base

Follow Us