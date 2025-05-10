Top News
May 10, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Nazis invade Low Countries to bypass France's Maginot Line

On May 10, 1940, Nazi Germany invaded Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, swinging 89 army divisions around France's so-called impregnable Maginot Line.

By UPI Staff
Share with X
German troops storm France's Maginot Line in 1940 amid World War II. On May 10, 1940, Nazi Germany invaded Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, swinging 89 army divisions around France's so-called impregnable Maginot Line. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Office of War Information
1 of 7 | German troops storm France's Maginot Line in 1940 amid World War II. On May 10, 1940, Nazi Germany invaded Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, swinging 89 army divisions around France's so-called impregnable Maginot Line. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Office of War Information

May 10 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1865, Confederate President Jefferson Davis was captured by Union troops. He spent the next two years in prison.

In 1869, the "golden spike" was driven at Promontory, Utah, joining the Union Pacific and the Central Pacific lines to form America's first transcontinental railway.

In 1908, Mother's Day was observed for the first time in the United States.

In 1924, J. Edgar Hoover was appointed director of the FBI. He held the position until his death in 1972.

In 1940, Nazi Germany invaded Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, swinging 89 army divisions around France's so-called impregnable Maginot Line.

In 1940, Winston Churchill became prime minister of Great Britain.

File Photo courtesy Cecil Beaton/Imperial War Museums

In 1984, a federal judge in Utah found the U.S. government negligent in above-ground Nevada nuclear tests from 1951 to 1962 that exposed downwind residents to radiation.

In 1990, China, in an attempt to show an improving human rights record, released 211 people jailed since the previous year's crackdown on the pro-democracy movement. Most of the prisoners were arrested during protests in Tiananmen Square.

In 1994, John Wayne Gacy, the convicted killer of 33 young men and boys, was executed in Illinois.

In 2002, former FBI agent Robert Hanssen, who had spied for the Soviet Union and Russia for more than 20 years, was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

In 2007, British Prime Minister Tony Blair announced he would step down in June after 10 years in office.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In 2013, the Internal Revenue Service apologized for giving special scrutiny to applications for tax-exempt status that used the words "Tea Party" or "patriots."

In 2014, Michael Sam, former Missouri defensive end, was drafted in the seventh round by the St. Louis Rams -- the first openly gay player to be selected by an NFL team.

In 2022, after more than 20 years Apple announced it was ending production of its iPod music player.

File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, May 10, 2025
Top News // 41 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, May 10, 2025
On May 10, 1940, Nazi Germany invaded Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, swinging 89 army divisions around France's so-called impregnable Maginot Line.
Trump's latest executive orders affect homeless vets, criminal prosecutions, regulatory efficiency
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump's latest executive orders affect homeless vets, criminal prosecutions, regulatory efficiency
May 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed three extensive orders -- establishing a national center for homeless veterans, reducing criminal prosecutions for Federal Regulations violating and increasing Federal Register efficiency.
White House considering suspending habeas corpus, Trump adviser Steven Miller says
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
White House considering suspending habeas corpus, Trump adviser Steven Miller says
May 9 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is "actively looking at" suspending the writ of habeas corpus, which is the right to challenge the legality of a person's detention by the government, senior adviser Stephen Miller said.
Southern California braces for hottest weather of year so far
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Southern California braces for hottest weather of year so far
Downtown Los Angeles and surrounding areas of Southern California will experience a brief taste of summer into the weekend as temperatures soar to the highest levels yet this year, AccuWeather forecasters say.
Judge sets Menendez brothers' resentencing hearing for next week
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge sets Menendez brothers' resentencing hearing for next week
May 9 (UPI) -- A judge on Friday set Erik and Lyle Menendez's resentencing hearing for next week after an evaluation considering the potential danger of their release showed a "moderate risk" of committing violence.
Judge allows Menendez brothers resentencing hearing to move forward
U.S. News // 4 weeks ago
Judge allows Menendez brothers resentencing hearing to move forward
April 11 (UPI) -- A Southern California judge on Friday paved the way for a re-sentencing hearing for Erik and Lyle Menendez in the murder of their parents in 1989.
USPS board names FedEx director David Steiner as 76th postmaster general
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
USPS board names FedEx director David Steiner as 76th postmaster general
May 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors announced Friday that former Waste Management CEO David Steiner and a board member of FedEx as the 76TH postmaster general.
3 ex-Memphis police officers found not guilty of state charges in Tyre Nichols' beating death
U.S. News // 2 days ago
3 ex-Memphis police officers found not guilty of state charges in Tyre Nichols' beating death
May 7 (UPI) -- Three former Memphis police officers on Wednesday were acquitted on all state charges in the death of Tyre Nichols two years ago after being convicted of federal charges in 2024.
Border officers say they apprehend woman transporting fentanyl in her vagina
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Border officers say they apprehend woman transporting fentanyl in her vagina
May 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at an El Paso crossing seized 113 grams of fentanyl earlier this week. Officials said the drugs allegedly were hidden in the vagina of a 40-year-old female U.S. citizen.
Japanese Princess Kako to visit Brazil to mark 130 years of diplomatic relations
World News // 12 hours ago
Japanese Princess Kako to visit Brazil to mark 130 years of diplomatic relations
May 9 (UPI) -- Japanese Princess Kako will visit Brazil in June for the 130th anniversary of Japan-Brazil diplomatic relations.

Trending Stories

Nearly 1 million Americans face losing health insurance as Aetna exits ACA marketplace
Nearly 1 million Americans face losing health insurance as Aetna exits ACA marketplace
White House considering suspending habeas corpus, Trump adviser Steven Miller says
White House considering suspending habeas corpus, Trump adviser Steven Miller says
Noem says Abrego Garcia will 'never return' as Democrats grill DHS secretary at budget hearing
Noem says Abrego Garcia will 'never return' as Democrats grill DHS secretary at budget hearing
Justice Department launches investigation into N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James
Justice Department launches investigation into N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James
USPS board names FedEx director David Steiner as 76th postmaster general
USPS board names FedEx director David Steiner as 76th postmaster general

Follow Us