May 2, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: 630 Nigerian Muslims die in Yelwa massacre

On May 2, 2004, Nigerian Christian militants attacked the Muslim town of Yelwa with firearms and machetes in reprisal for an attack in February 2004.

By UPI Staff
A Nigerian Muslim woman and her husband assess the damage to their home in the town of Yelwa, Friday on May 7, 2004. On May 2, Nigerian Christian militants attacked the Muslim town of Yelwa with firearms and machetes in reprisal for an attack in February 2004. File Photo by Stringer/EPA
May 2 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1519, Leonardo da Vinci, Italian artist, scientist and inventor, died at age 67.

In 1611, a new translation of the Bible in England, popularly called the King James Bible after King James I, was published.

In 1863, Confederate Gen. Thomas Jonathan "Stonewall" Jackson was mistakenly shot by his own soldiers. He died eight days later.

In 1913, the United States formally recognized President Yuan Shikai and his Republic of China.

In 1941, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission approved the regular scheduling of commercial television broadcasts.

In 1972, 91 people were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning in a mine fire in Kellogg, Idaho. The Sunshine Mine is one of the world's most profitable silver mines in the world.

In 1972, J. Edgar Hoover died at the age of 77 after nearly five decades as director of the FBI.

In 1995, the Clinton administration announced that Cuban boat people seeking asylum in the United States would be henceforth returned to Cuba.

In 2004, Nigerian Christian militants attacked the Muslim town of Yelwa with firearms and machetes in reprisal for an attack in February 2004. The Nigerian Red Cross put the death toll at 630.

In 2008, Tropical Cyclone Nargis, with winds up to 120 mph, slammed into densely populated southern Myanmar. The death toll was eventually raised to nearly 140,000 people.

In 2010, Greece was saved from defaulting on its debts by the International Monetary Fund and the 16 European countries of the eurozone, which agreed on a $146 billion loan package for the struggling country.

In 2014, a landslide struck a remote village in north Afghanistan, killing more than 2,000 people. An international official called the massive mud and rock collapse "absolutely devastating."

In 2019, a drone delivered an organ for transplant for the first time -- a kidney at a Maryland hospital.

In 2022, a draft opinion by the Supreme Court overturning the landmark abortion ruling Roe vs. Wade was leaked. The high court officially released its opinion on June 24, 2022.

In 2023, the board of directors for the Writers Guild of America voted unanimously to go on strike after negotiations for better pay with major studios and streaming services. The walkout ended Sept. 27, 2023, with an agreement.

For the first time in 15 years, entertainment industry writers walk picket lines at Paramount Pictures and numerous other studios in Los Angeles on May 2, 2023. Pictured is actor John Owen Lowe, who joined strikers on the picket line. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

