Trending
Top News
May 1, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Rev. Jackson-Milosevic talk liberates U.S. soldiers

On May 1, 1999, a meeting between the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic led to the release of three U.S. soldiers captured a month earlier by Serbian troops.

By UPI Staff
Share with X
Staff Sgt. Chris Stone (L), Staff Sgt. Andrew Ramirez (C) and Specialist Steven Gonzales, the three soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division who were captured by Yugoslavian forces, salute the colors after returning to Germany with the Rev. Jesse Jackson who was instrumental in their release. File Photo by Ken Bergmann/USAF
1 of 4 | Staff Sgt. Chris Stone (L), Staff Sgt. Andrew Ramirez (C) and Specialist Steven Gonzales, the three soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division who were captured by Yugoslavian forces, salute the colors after returning to Germany with the Rev. Jesse Jackson who was instrumental in their release. File Photo by Ken Bergmann/USAF | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1884, construction began on the world's first skyscraper -- the 10-story Home Insurance Co. building in Chicago.

In 1893, U.S. President Grover Cleveland opened the World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago.

In 1898, during the Spanish-American war, forces under U.S. Navy Adm. George Dewey routed the Spanish fleet in the Philippines.

In 1931, the Empire State Building was dedicated in New York City. At 102 stories, it was the world's tallest building for 40 years.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In 1960, the Soviet Union shot down a U.S. U-2 spy plane flown by Francis Gary Powers, who was captured.

In 1971, Amtrak, the U.S. national rail service that combined the operations of 18 passenger railroads, went into service.

In 1985, President Ronald Reagan banned trade with Nicaragua to try to undermine the Sandinista government. President George H.W. Bush lifted the embargo in 1990.

In 1986, a Soviet Embassy official, in a rare appearance before Congress, insisted that the Chernobyl nuclear accident was "not out of hand."

In 1991, Rickey Henderson of the Oakland Athletics stole his 939th base, making him the all-time leader.

In 1991, Nolan Ryan of the Texas Rangers pitched his record seventh no-hitter.

File Photo by David Stluka/UPI

In 1993, Sri Lankan President Ranasinghe Premadasa and others in his entourage were killed in a suicide bomb blast.

In 1997, 18 years of Conservative Party rule in Britain ended with a Labor Party victory in elections, allowing party leader Tony Blair to succeed John Majors as prime minister.

In 1999, a meeting between the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic led to the release of three U.S. soldiers captured a month earlier by Serbian troops.

In 2001, a former member of the Ku Klux Klan was convicted in Birmingham, Ala., in a 1963 church bombing that killed four black girls. He was given four life sentences.

In 2003, President George W. Bush, speaking from the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, declared that major combat in Iraq was over and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld announced the end of major U.S. combat operations in Afghanistan.

In 2005, five men in Madain, Iraq, confessed to the kidnapping and slaying of British aid worker Margaret Hassan.

In 2011, President Barack Obama announced at 11:35 p.m. EDT that al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden, architect of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States and the face of global terrorism, was killed in a U.S. commando raid (May 2 Pakistan time) on his compound near the Pakistani capital.

In 2019, a British court sentenced WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to 50 weeks in jail for skipping bail in 2012.

In 2022, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led the first official delegation of U.S. lawmakers to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky since Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24, 2022.

File Photo by Nathan Howard/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Thursday, May 1, 2025
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, May 1, 2025
On May 1, 1999, a meeting between the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic led to the release of three U.S. soldiers captured a month earlier by Serbian troops.
Haitian woman dies in ICE custody, Florida congresswoman demands answers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Haitian woman dies in ICE custody, Florida congresswoman demands answers
May 1 (UPI) -- A Haitian woman died last week while in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, prompting Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick to demand a full investigation into Marie Ange Blaise's death.
Vance breaks tie to block resolution to end tariffs; Trump warns about shortages
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Vance breaks tie to block resolution to end tariffs; Trump warns about shortages
April 30 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday night broke a 49-49 tie in the U.S. Senate to kill a bipartisan resolution to end President Donald Trump's tariffs.
U.S. hits Iran with more sanctions amid talks on new nuclear deal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. hits Iran with more sanctions amid talks on new nuclear deal
April 30 (UPI) -- The United States has imposed another round of sanctions targeting Iran, seeking to stem its petrochemical profits amid ongoing nuclear talks between the two countries.
U.S. to acquire rights to rare earth minerals after signing deal with Ukraine
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. to acquire rights to rare earth minerals after signing deal with Ukraine
April 30 (UPI) -- The United States and Ukraine on Wednesday X
Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen
April 30 (UPI) -- British warplanes have attacked Houthi targets in Yemen, joining ally the United States in its airstrikes targeting the Iran-backed militia.
Vancouver car-ramming suspect was being treated for mental health, confirms mayor
World News // 4 hours ago
Vancouver car-ramming suspect was being treated for mental health, confirms mayor
April 30 (UPI) -- The man accused of driving a sport utility vehicle into a crowd at a Filipino festival in Vancouver on Saturday, was being treated for mental health issues and was on extended leave at the time of the crime.
Entrepreneurs discuss $2T business plans during 'Investing in America' event
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Entrepreneurs discuss $2T business plans during 'Investing in America' event
April 30 (UPI) -- Several global business leaders discussed more than $2 trillion in combined business developments during a Wednesday afternoon "Investing in America" event hosted by President Donald Trump at the White House.
Microsoft posts better than expected earnings after announcement about datacenters
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Microsoft posts better than expected earnings after announcement about datacenters
April 30 (UPI) -- Microsoft announced Wednesday that it has expanded its cloud and AI infrastructure in Europe and will follow local laws.
Maine state legislator wants Supreme Court to intervene on transgender opposition
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Maine state legislator wants Supreme Court to intervene on transgender opposition
April 30 (UPI) -- A Maine Republican state legislator is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to allow her to vote again after her colleagues censured her for comments against transgender athletes.

Trending Stories

In alleged lacrosse hazing incident, DA tells N.Y. high school students to turn in themselves
In alleged lacrosse hazing incident, DA tells N.Y. high school students to turn in themselves
Arrests made in terror group that promotes 'depraved ideology,' authorities say
Arrests made in terror group that promotes 'depraved ideology,' authorities say
Child damages $56M Rothko painting at Netherlands museum
Child damages $56M Rothko painting at Netherlands museum
Spain, Portugal continue investigation into power outage
Spain, Portugal continue investigation into power outage
Vance breaks tie to block resolution to end tariffs; Trump warns about shortages
Vance breaks tie to block resolution to end tariffs; Trump warns about shortages

Follow Us