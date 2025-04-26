Top News
April 26, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Syria ends 29-year military presence in Lebanon

On April 26, 2005, the last of Syria's troops left Lebanon, ending a 29-year military presence.

By UPI Staff
Share with X
Lebanese President Emile Lahoud (L) holds talks with visiting Syrian Defense Minister Gen. Hassan Turkmani at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, on September 21, 2004. On April 26, 2005, the last of Syria's troops left Lebanon, ending a 29-year military presence. File Photo by Mohammed Tawil/UPI
1 of 4 | Lebanese President Emile Lahoud (L) holds talks with visiting Syrian Defense Minister Gen. Hassan Turkmani at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, on September 21, 2004. On April 26, 2005, the last of Syria's troops left Lebanon, ending a 29-year military presence. File Photo by Mohammed Tawil/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- On this day in history:

In 1607, the first British colonists to establish a permanent settlement in America landed at Cape Henry, Va.

In 1933, Nazi Germany's secret police, better known as the Gestapo, is formed by Hermann Goering. The Allies declared the Gestapo a criminal organization during the Nuremberg trials and sentenced Goering to die.

In 1937, during the Spanish Civil War, German-made planes destroyed the Basque town of Guernica, Spain.

In 1964, Tanganyika and Zanzibar merged, forming the country of Tanzania.

In 1982, Argentina surrendered to British forces on South Georgia Island amid a dispute over the Falkland Islands.

In 1986, a fire and explosion at the Soviet Union's Chernobyl nuclear reactor north of Kiev, Ukraine, resulted in the world's worst civilian nuclear disaster. About 30 deaths were reported in the days following the accident. It is believed that hundreds of people eventually died from high doses of radiation from the plant and that thousands of cases of cancer could be linked to the crisis.

File Photo by Sergey Starostenko/UPI

In 1993, Indian Airlines Flight 491 slammed into a parked truck during takeoff and crashed minutes later near the western Indian city of Aurangabad, killing 56 people.

In 1994, South Africans began going to the polls in the country's first election that was open to all. Four days of voting would elect Nelson Mandela president.

In 2002, a German youth who had been expelled from the Gutenberg school in Erfurt, Germany, returned to the school and shot 16 people to death.

In 2005, the last of Syria's troops left Lebanon, ending a 29-year military presence.

In 2010, longtime Sudanese leader Omar al-Bashir, sought by the International Criminal Court in connection with reputed crimes against humanity in the Darfur section of western Sudan, was re-elected president in a controversial vote.

File Photo by Abderaouf Ubgadar/UPI

In 2012, a U.N.-backed court convicted former Liberian President Charles Taylor of war crimes, including murder, acts of terrorism, rape, sexual slavery and use of child soldiers, for aiding rebels in neighboring Sierra Leone. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

In 2018, a Pennsylvania jury found actor Bill Cosby guilty on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand in 2004. He was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.

In 2020, the 23rd victim of the Aug. 3, 2019, shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart died from his injuries.

In 2021, Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototype shoes sold for a record-breaking $1.8 million through a private sale facilitated by Sotheby's. It was the first recorded sneaker sale for more than $1 million.

File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Four dead, more than 500 injured in Iran port explosion
World News // 30 seconds ago
Four dead, more than 500 injured in Iran port explosion
April 26 (UPI) -- Four people died and at least 516 were injured in an explosion at southwestern Iran's power of Badar Abbas, according to state media.
World gives final farewell to beloved Pope Francis at funeral
World News // 17 hours ago
World gives final farewell to beloved Pope Francis at funeral
April 25 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday was laid to rest after a funeral mass with more than 250,000 mourners and more than 130 world leaders less than a week after he died of a stroke and heart failure at 88.
Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre dies at 41
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre dies at 41
April 26 (UPI) -- Virginia Giuffre, who was the victim of sexual exploitation at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and also accused Britain's Prince Andrew of underage abuse, has died by suicide, her family confirmed.
Trump, Zelensky meet during funeral for Pope Francis
World News // 1 hour ago
Trump, Zelensky meet during funeral for Pope Francis
April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, while attending Pope Francis funeral at the Vatican, participated in a "very productive" meeting, the White House said Saturday.
Ex-New Mexico judge arrested for helping illegal migrant
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-New Mexico judge arrested for helping illegal migrant
April 26 (UPI) -- Federal authorities have arrested a former Magistrate Court Judge in New Mexico for allegedly helping an undocumented migrant, while also confirming charges against a Milwaukee judge arrested earlier for similar reasons.
UPI Almanac for Saturday, April 26, 2025
Top News // 10 hours ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, April 26, 2025
On April 26, 2005, the last of Syria's troops left Lebanon, ending a 29-year military presence.
Let the good times roll: Amtrak to offer Mardi Gras route between New Orleans, Mobile
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Let the good times roll: Amtrak to offer Mardi Gras route between New Orleans, Mobile
April 25 (UPI) -- Amtrak is planning a new route between Mobile, Ala., and New Orleans, La., twice daily called "Mardi Gras Service."
Rubio hosts signing of peace framework between Rwanda, DR Congo
World News // 19 hours ago
Rubio hosts signing of peace framework between Rwanda, DR Congo
April 25 (UPI) -- Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have agreed to work toward a peace agreement by May 2 after escalating violence in eastern DRC.
Flooding to continue on lower Mississippi River as new flash flood threat emerges
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Flooding to continue on lower Mississippi River as new flash flood threat emerges
A new round of heavy rain will target some of the same areas of the Tennessee, Ohio and middle Mississippi valleys that were swamped by flooding multiple times earlier in April, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
U.S. Navy's newest oiler to honor Black civil rights activist Sojourner Truth
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
U.S. Navy's newest oiler to honor Black civil rights activist Sojourner Truth
April 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy on Saturday plans to christen the future Sojourner Truth, a John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oiler that honors a Black woman, in San Diego.

Trending Stories

South Korea expresses 'deep disappointment' over Japanese PM's offering to WWII shrine
South Korea expresses 'deep disappointment' over Japanese PM's offering to WWII shrine
Rubio hosts signing of peace framework between Rwanda, DR Congo
Rubio hosts signing of peace framework between Rwanda, DR Congo
World gives final farewell to beloved Pope Francis at funeral
World gives final farewell to beloved Pope Francis at funeral
Cuba releases intelligence officer accused of spying 27 years after sentence
Cuba releases intelligence officer accused of spying 27 years after sentence
Let the good times roll: Amtrak to offer Mardi Gras route between New Orleans, Mobile
Let the good times roll: Amtrak to offer Mardi Gras route between New Orleans, Mobile

Follow Us