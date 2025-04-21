Top News
April 21, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: South Vietnamese President Nguyen Van Thieu resigns

On April 21, 1975, Nguyen Van Thieu resigned as president of South Vietnam after denouncing the United States as untrustworthy.

By UPI Staff
Share with X
President Nguyen Van Thieu of South Vietnam is escorted by Vice President Spiro Agnew upon arrival at nearby Andrews Air Force base on April 4, 1973. On April 21, 1975, Nguyen Van Thieu resigned as president of South Vietnam after denouncing the United States as untrustworthy. UPI File Photo
1 of 4 | President Nguyen Van Thieu of South Vietnam is escorted by Vice President Spiro Agnew upon arrival at nearby Andrews Air Force base on April 4, 1973. On April 21, 1975, Nguyen Van Thieu resigned as president of South Vietnam after denouncing the United States as untrustworthy. UPI File Photo | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1509, Henry VIII became king of England after his father, Henry VII, died.

In 1836, with the battle cry "Remember the Alamo!" Texas forces under Sam Houston defeated the army of Mexican Gen. Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna at San Jacinto, Texas, opening the path to Texas independence.

In 1913, California state Sen. Ernest S. Birdsall of Placer County stated in an interview with United Press that the citizens of California demanded the prohibition of "aliens ineligible for citizenship" from owning farm land. The California Alien Land Law of 1913 was aimed at discouraging immigration to the state.

In 1918, Manfred von Richthofen, German World War I flying ace known as "The Red Baron," was killed by Allied fire over Vaux-sur-Somme, France.

In 1954, U.S. Air Force planes began flying French troops to Indochina to reinforce Dien Bien Phu. The city later fell to communist Viet Minh forces.

In 1960, Brasilia was inaugurated as Brazil's capital, moving the seat of government from Rio de Janeiro.

In 1967, a Greek army coup in Athens sent King Constantine II into exile in Italy.

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

In 1975, Nguyen Van Thieu resigned as president of South Vietnam after denouncing the United States as untrustworthy. His replacement, Tran Van Huong, prepared for peace talks with North Vietnam as communist forces advanced on Saigon.

In 1987, the bombing of a bus terminal in Colombo, Sri Lanka, killed 127 people and injured 288.

In 1992, gas explosions ripped through the historic center of Guadalajara, Mexico, killing more than 200 people and injuring hundreds of others.

In 2005, the U.S. Senate approved the nomination of John Negroponte to be the nation's first national intelligence director.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 2008, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a link had been found between contaminated drug thinners from China and 81 deaths in the United States.

In 2011, John Ensign, R-Nev., resigned his U.S. Senate seat amid a budding ethics scandal. Ensign admitted an affair with his former campaign treasurer earlier and had been under Republican pressure to step down.

In 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court left in place the Food and Drug Administration's approval of mifepristone, allowing access to the abortion drug while legal challenges continue.

File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Reports: Hegseth shared military attack plans in second Signal chat with wife, brother
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Reports: Hegseth shared military attack plans in second Signal chat with wife, brother
April 21 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth used his personal phone last month to share military plans for a then-upcoming attack on the Houthis in Yemen via an open-source encrypted messaging group chat.
UPI Almanac for Monday, April 21, 2025
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, April 21, 2025
On April 21, 1975, Nguyen Van Thieu resigned as president of South Vietnam after denouncing the United States as untrustworthy.
El Salvador proposes prisoner swap with Venezuela involving U.S. deportees
World News // 2 hours ago
El Salvador proposes prisoner swap with Venezuela involving U.S. deportees
April 21 (UPI) -- President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador has proposed a prisoner swap with Venezuela involving 250 Venezuelan deportees from the United States who are being held in his infamous Terrorism Confinement Center.
Ukraine, Russia trade accusations of violating Easter cease-fire
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine, Russia trade accusations of violating Easter cease-fire
April 21 (UPI) -- Ukraine and Russia traded accusations Sunday of violating a one-day Easter truce, which was only announced by Moscow a day prior and that has since expired.
Florida State University backs off mandatory Monday return to classes after shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Florida State University backs off mandatory Monday return to classes after shooting
April 20 (UPI) -- Florida State University has changed course on a return to class for students following a shooting on campus that left two people dead, he school announced.
New York City ignores federal deadline to end congestion pricing
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New York City ignores federal deadline to end congestion pricing
April 20 (UPI) -- New York City's $9 congestion pricing fee for people driving in certain parts of the city will remain, passing a federal deadline Sunday to end it.
Longtime California Congresswoman Barbara Lee wins Oakland mayoral race
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Longtime California Congresswoman Barbara Lee wins Oakland mayoral race
April 20 (UPI) -- Former California Rep. Barbara Lee has won the Oakland mayoral race and vowed to work with city residents to ease racial and economic tensions.
Van Hollen defends El Salvador visit to support deported man's 'due process'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Van Hollen defends El Salvador visit to support deported man's 'due process'
April 20 (UPI) -- Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., in an interview Sunday defended his recent trip to El Salvador to meet with a man from his state who was erroneously deported by the Trump administration.
DHS accuses Kilmar Abrego Garcia of human trafficking
U.S. News // 1 day ago
DHS accuses Kilmar Abrego Garcia of human trafficking
April 19 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security has accused El Salvadoran Kilmar Abrego Garcia was an MS-13 member who likely engaged in human trafficking while in the United States.
Rubio claims 'hoax' after draft Trump order to gut State Department circulates
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Rubio claims 'hoax' after draft Trump order to gut State Department circulates
April 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday dismissed as a "hoax" a draft Trump executive order that circulated over the weekend and would gut the U.S. State Department.

Trending Stories

Federal government takes over $7B Penn Station renovation in NYC
Federal government takes over $7B Penn Station renovation in NYC
Rubio claims 'hoax' after draft Trump order to gut State Department circulates
Rubio claims 'hoax' after draft Trump order to gut State Department circulates
DHS accuses Kilmar Abrego Garcia of human trafficking
DHS accuses Kilmar Abrego Garcia of human trafficking
DHL suspends shipments of more than $800 in response to Trump tariff plan
DHL suspends shipments of more than $800 in response to Trump tariff plan
On This Day: Deepwater Horizon explosion, oil spill kills 11
On This Day: Deepwater Horizon explosion, oil spill kills 11

Follow Us