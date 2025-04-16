Trending
Top News
April 16, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: MLK Jr. writes 'Letter from Birmingham Jail'

On April 16, 1963, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote "Letter from Birmingham Jail" while imprisoned in Alabama for protesting segregation.

By UPI Staff
Share with X
The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial is seen as cherry blossoms begin to bloom in Washington, D.C., on March 27, 2025. On April 16, 1963, MLK wrote "Letter from Birmingham Jail" while imprisoned in Alabama for protesting segregation. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 7 | The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial is seen as cherry blossoms begin to bloom in Washington, D.C., on March 27, 2025. On April 16, 1963, MLK wrote "Letter from Birmingham Jail" while imprisoned in Alabama for protesting segregation. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1862, the U.S. Congress abolished slavery in the District of Columbia. In 2005, the city officially began observing the date as Emancipation Day.

In 1912, as crowds gathered outside its New York City offices, the White Star Line denied that it was withholding information on the sinking of RMS Titanic.

File Photo courtesy National Archives

In 1947, a fire aboard the French freighter Grandcamp in the Texas City, Texas, port on Galveston Bay ignited ammonium nitrate and other explosive materials in the ship's hold, causing a massive blast that destroyed much of the city and killed nearly 600 people.

In 1963, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote "Letter from Birmingham Jail" while imprisoned in Alabama for protesting segregation. It was published May 19, 1963.

In 1972, Apollo 16 blasted off on an 11-day moon mission with three astronauts aboard.

In 1990, Dr. Jack Kevorkian helped in his first assisted suicide. In December, he was charged with murder for the death of a woman with Alzheimer's disease, who died using his so-called suicide machine in June.

In 1991, the first Jewish settlement under the Israeli government opened in the occupied territories, defying a U.S. request to stop settlement activity in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

In 1999, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky announced his retirement from the NHL after 21 years. He was inducted into the NHL Hall of Fame in November without having to go through the usual three-year waiting period.

In 2002, Dutch Prime Minister Wim Kok and members of his government resigned after a report faulted them, along with the United Nations, for failing to prevent the 1995 massacre of 7,500 Muslim men and boys at Srebrenica, Bosnia.

UPI File Photo

In 2007, Seung-Hui Cho, a senior at Virginia Tech, went on a campus shooting rampage, killing 32 people before killing himself.

In 2011, a vicious rash of tornadoes tore through 14 U.S. states over three days, leaving more than 40 people dead and many others homeless.

In 2018, Kendrick Lamar became the first rapper to win the Pulitzer Prize for music for his album Damn.

In 2021, Raul Castro, brother of the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, announced he was stepping down as head of Cuba's Communist Party.

In 2024, one of Denmark's oldest buildings, the 400-year-old stock exchange the Børsen, went up in flames while under renovation.

File Photo by Ida Marie Odgaar/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

Hongkong Post suspends handling of U.S.-bond packages over Trump's tariffs
World News // 27 minutes ago
Hongkong Post suspends handling of U.S.-bond packages over Trump's tariffs
April 16 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's postal service announced Wednesday it will suspend the handling of U.S.-bound packages, due to President Donald Trump's tariff hikes targeting China.
Colorado jury convicts Gambian national on torture charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Colorado jury convicts Gambian national on torture charges
April 16 (UPI) -- A Colorado jury convicted Gambian national, Michael Sang Correa, on Tuesday on charges of torturing victims in The Gambia in 2006, following an attempted coup against the country's former president.
Two service members deployed to U.S. border killed in vehicle crash
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Two service members deployed to U.S. border killed in vehicle crash
April 16 (UPI) -- Two service members were killed and a third is in serious condition at a local hospital following a vehicle accident near the U.S.-Mexico border in New Mexico.
U.S. hits notorious Mexican drug cartel LNFM with sanctions, indictments
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. hits notorious Mexican drug cartel LNFM with sanctions, indictments
April 15 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday announced charges and sanctions against a Mexican criminal organization, as part of the Trump administration continued targeting of drug cartels as terrorist organizations.
Trump awards Navy Midshipmen football team with Commander-in-Chief's Trophy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump awards Navy Midshipmen football team with Commander-in-Chief's Trophy
April 15 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump awarded the Navy Midshipmen football team, from the U.S. Naval Academy, the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy during a ceremony Tuesday at the White House.
Biden calls Trump's 'damage' to Social Security 'breathtaking' in first official speech since leaving office
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden calls Trump's 'damage' to Social Security 'breathtaking' in first official speech since leaving office
April 15 (UPI) -- Former President Joe Biden on Tuesday night delivered his first official public speech since leaving the White House, as he called the Trump administration's "damage" to Social Security "breathtaking."
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump's 'personal vendetta' against law firm
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump's 'personal vendetta' against law firm
April 15 (UPI) -- The Susman Godfrey law firm succeeded in temporarily stopping the Trump administration from blocking its access to federal facilities and revoking government contracts.
Vatican places Sagrada Família architect on path to sainthood
World News // 6 hours ago
Vatican places Sagrada Família architect on path to sainthood
April 15 (UPI) -- The Vatican has placed Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí, dubbed "God's architect" for his work on Barcelona's Sagrada Família, on the path to sainthood in recognition of his "heroic virtues."
Top Pentagon adviser placed on leave after leak investigation
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Top Pentagon adviser placed on leave after leak investigation
April 15 (UPI) -- A top adviser to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was escorted out of the Pentagon on Tuesday and placed on administrative leave following an investigation into leaks at the department, according to a Defense Departofficia
Palin vs. N.Y. Times defamation retrial underway in Manhattan
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Palin vs. N.Y. Times defamation retrial underway in Manhattan
April 15 (UPI) -- Another jury is hearing former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against the New York Times after a second federal trial got underway on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Judge rules Florida violated federal law in protecting manatees from pollution
Judge rules Florida violated federal law in protecting manatees from pollution
FEMA ends 100% coverage for North Carolina recovery efforts
FEMA ends 100% coverage for North Carolina recovery efforts
Universities say student visas have been revoked without notice
Universities say student visas have been revoked without notice
Top Pentagon adviser placed on leave after leak investigation
Top Pentagon adviser placed on leave after leak investigation
17-year-old shot in leg, 3 others injured in Dallas high school shooting
17-year-old shot in leg, 3 others injured in Dallas high school shooting

Follow Us