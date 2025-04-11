Trending
Top News
April 11, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Ill-fated Apollo 13 blasts off

On April 11, 1970, the Apollo 13 spacecraft was launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla., on the third U.S. moon-landing mission.

By UPI Staff
Share with X
An Apollo 13 flight plan signed by astronauts James A. Lovell, John L. "Jack" Swigert and Fred W. Haise waits to be auctioned off at Sotheby's Space Exploration sale on July 20, 2017, in New York City. On April 11, 1970, the Apollo 13 spacecraft was launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla., on the third U.S. moon-landing mission. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | An Apollo 13 flight plan signed by astronauts James A. Lovell, John L. "Jack" Swigert and Fred W. Haise waits to be auctioned off at Sotheby's Space Exploration sale on July 20, 2017, in New York City. On April 11, 1970, the Apollo 13 spacecraft was launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla., on the third U.S. moon-landing mission. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1945, Allied troops liberated Buchenwald concentration camp in Germany. French writer Marcel Conversy would describe his 15 months there as a "living hell."

In 1947, the Brooklyn Dodgers' Jackie Robinson became the first Black player to take the field for a Major League Baseball team, playing in an exhibition game against the New York Yankees. Four days later, on April 15, Robinson made his official MLB debut, playing on opening day at Ebbets Field against the Boston Braves.

In 1951, President Harry Truman relieved Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur of his command in Korea.

In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act, granting fair housing options to all regardless of race, religion or national origin.

File Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress

In 1970, the Apollo 13 spacecraft was launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla., on the third U.S. moon-landing mission. The attempt was aborted after an oxygen tank exploded but the astronauts safely returned to Earth.

In 1983, voters elected Harold Washington as the first Black mayor of Chicago.

In 1989, Philadelphia Flyers' Ron Hextall became the first NHL goaltender to score in a playoff game, defeating the Washington Capitals.

In 1993, a riot that would last 11 days erupted at the maximum-security Southern Ohio Correctional Facility near Lucasville. Nine inmates and a guard died.

In 1996, 7-year-old Jessica Dubroff, trying to become the youngest person to pilot a plane across the United States, her father and her flight instructor were killed when their plane crashed on takeoff from Cheyenne, Wyo.

In 2002, Rep. James Traficant, D-Ohio, was convicted of racketeering and corruption. He served seven years in prison.

File Photo by Chris Corder/UPI

In 2002, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez was overthrown in a military coup. He was returned to office two days later riding a wave of public sentiment.

In 2006, Ariel Sharon was officially relieved of his duties as prime minister of Israel when the Cabinet declared him to be permanently incapacitated. Sharon had a major stroke on Jan. 4, 2006, and fell into a coma a short time later. He died in 2014.

In 2011, France became the first European nation to ban the wearing of full veils in public.

In 2024, Vietnamese real estate tycoon Truong My Lan was sentenced to death in a wide-ranging bank fraud of more than $44 billion.

File Photo courtesy of Stringer/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Friday, April 11, 2025
Top News // 43 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, April 11, 2025
On April 11, 1970, the Apollo 13 spacecraft was launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla., on the third U.S. moon-landing mission.
Six people arrested for dumping 'blood-red dye' in U.S. Embassy pond in London
World News // 4 hours ago
Six people arrested for dumping 'blood-red dye' in U.S. Embassy pond in London
April 10 (UPI) -- A top ranking official with Greenpeace UK has been arrested for dumping 'blood-red dye' in fountain outside the U.S. Embassy in London, officials announced Thursday.
Dow falls 1,100 points after brief rally following Trump tariff pause
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Dow falls 1,100 points after brief rally following Trump tariff pause
April 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. stock market remained volatile Thursday despite the 90-day reprieve on many of President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs, despite a brief midday run up.
Border Patrol arrests man smuggling narcotics on a bicycle
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Border Patrol arrests man smuggling narcotics on a bicycle
April 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Texas have arrested a 32-year old man attempting to smuggle fentanyl and methamphetamine across the border on a bicycle.
Senate debates whether it's time to stop changing the clock twice a year
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Senate debates whether it's time to stop changing the clock twice a year
WASHINGTON, April 10 (UPI) -- For years, Congress has tried to put a lock on the clock, get rid of seasonal time change and decide whether to make daylight saving time or standard time permanent. A Senate committee hearing Thursday didn't decide.
Tour helicopter plunges into Hudson River in NYC, killing 6
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Tour helicopter plunges into Hudson River in NYC, killing 6
April 10 (UPI) -- A family of five from Spain and a pilot died when a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near New York City Thursday afternoon.
'Did we hit the aircraft next to us?' Planes touch wings at Reagan National Airport
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
'Did we hit the aircraft next to us?' Planes touch wings at Reagan National Airport
April 10 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating why two American Airlines regional jets touched wings at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., Thursday.
King Charles III, Queen Camilla celebrate 20th anniversary in meeting with Pope Francis
World News // 20 hours ago
King Charles III, Queen Camilla celebrate 20th anniversary in meeting with Pope Francis
April 10 (UPI) -- King Charles III and Queen Camilla met with Pope Francis Wednesday in Vatican City to mark their 20th wedding anniversary.
U.S., Russian officials spar over U.S. embassy staffing in Moscow
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S., Russian officials spar over U.S. embassy staffing in Moscow
April 10 (UPI) -- U.S. and Russian officials met in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday to continue negotiations to end the war in Ukraine and improve relations between Russia and the United States.
Russian-American Ksenia Karelina freed in U.S.-Moscow prisoner swap
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Russian-American Ksenia Karelina freed in U.S.-Moscow prisoner swap
April 10 (UPI) -- Ksenia Karelina, a dual citizen of Russia and the United States, was freed from Russian custody Thursday after she had been sentenced to 12 years in a penal colony for donating $50 to a Ukrainian charity group, as first

Trending Stories

Interior Department says more oil discovered under Gulf of Mexico
Interior Department says more oil discovered under Gulf of Mexico
DOJ seeks to drop charges against alleged MS-13 ringleader
DOJ seeks to drop charges against alleged MS-13 ringleader
Tour helicopter plunges into Hudson River in NYC, killing 6
Tour helicopter plunges into Hudson River in NYC, killing 6
Senate debates whether it's time to stop changing the clock twice a year
Senate debates whether it's time to stop changing the clock twice a year
U.S., Russian officials spar over U.S. embassy staffing in Moscow
U.S., Russian officials spar over U.S. embassy staffing in Moscow

Follow Us